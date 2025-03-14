Natasha vs Akpabio: The Nigerian Senate of misogynistic hooligans [OPINION]

When Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan stood up to speak on the floor of the Nigerian Senate, she likely expected disagreement — perhaps even resistance.

But what she faced instead was a brutal reminder of the deep misogyny and toxic masculinity embedded within the very heart of Nigeria’s legislative process.

The recent altercation between Senator Natasha and Senate President Godswill Akpabio is not just a political spat but a glaring reflection of how female voices are treated in Nigeria’s highest lawmaking chamber.

What was supposed to be a forum for robust debate and national development quickly degenerated into a schoolyard of jeering men, armed with sexist condescension and mob-like arrogance.

The Scene: A Woman Dares to Speak

For those who missed the viral clip, Senator Natasha was making a case for why her seat had been changed from the original position.

“Why was my seat moved without my consent?” she queried, refusing to be silenced.

But instead of engaging her with civility, what did the so-called "distinguished" senators do? They heckled. They shouted her down.

And at the helm of this disgraceful spectacle was Akpabio himself, a man who seemed more interested in asserting patriarchal dominance than in fostering democratic discourse. It was a masterclass in silencing women — and it was televised.

A Senate of Bullies in Agbada

Watching the scene unfold, one cannot help but conclude that the Nigerian Senate has become a house of misogynistic hooligans, masquerading as lawmakers.

The jeers, the dismissive smirks, and Akpabio’s patronising tone weren’t just about Natasha. They were about every Nigerian woman who dares to speak truth to power in a room full of entitled men.

What is even more alarming is how normalised such behavior has become. These men, elected to represent the Nigerian people, see nothing wrong with ganging up against a female colleague for doing her job.

The loudest among them may never have dared to confront male colleagues in the same vicious manner — but a woman? Fair game.

The Broader Implications

If this is how women are treated in the Senate, one wonders how many brilliant female minds have been discouraged from entering politics.

Who would want to sit among wolves dressed in designer agbadas, only to be torn down for daring to have a voice? Nigeria’s democracy cannot thrive if half the population is systematically silenced.

Women in politics are not ornaments for gender balance photo-ops — they are agents of change. And when a woman like Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan raises critical issues, she deserves to be heard, not harassed.

Akpabio’s Shameful Conduct

As Senate President, Akpabio's role is to maintain order and ensure that every senator — man or woman — is given a fair hearing. Instead, he led the mob.

His behavior was not just unbecoming of a leader; it was disgraceful and sets a dangerous precedent.

If the man at the top treats a female senator with such contempt, what message does that send to other men in and outside the chamber?

Akpabio owes Senator Natasha, Nigerian women, and indeed the nation, a public apology. Anything less would be an endorsement of the Senate’s descent into a hostile, gendered battlefield.

Enough Is Enough

It is time to call out these so-called leaders for what they are: a cabal of men terrified of a woman’s voice.

Natasha’s courage in standing her ground amid the storm of insults should inspire more women to take up space in Nigeria’s political arena. But for that to happen, there must be real consequences for sexist bullying in government institutions.

We, as citizens, must demand a Senate that reflects our highest values, not our basest instincts. A Senate where women can speak without fear, where ideas — not gender — determine whose voice is heard.