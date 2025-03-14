Natasha’s petition to UN is dead on arrival – Senator Jimoh Ibrahim

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition to the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) over her suspension and sexual harassment claims against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stating that it is ‘dead on arrival.’

Ibrahim, who chairs the Senate Interparliamentary Committee, argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan had no legal basis to petition the IPU.

“This implies that the IPU cannot consider petitions from individuals who are not members. The suspended Senator Natasha is not a member of the IPU, but Nigeria is!” Ibrahim asserted.

He further emphasised that Akpoti-Uduaghan could not represent Nigeria on such matters, stating, “The suspended Senator cannot represent the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I served as the interim president of the IPU in Geneva in 2023, and I am familiar with how the IPU operates after presiding over its proceedings.”

The senator also clarified that he never approved Akpoti-Uduaghan’s attendance at any IPU meeting on behalf of Nigeria.

“As Chairman of the Interparliamentary Committee in the Nigerian Senate, I did not approve or authorise the suspended Senator Natasha to attend the IPU on behalf of Nigeria to the Senate President,” he added.

Ibrahim’s remarks further solidify the Senate’s stance against Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ongoing challenge to her suspension.