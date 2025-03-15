Christians not targeted for killings in Nigeria - FG replies US

The Nigerian government has firmly denied allegations that Christians are being deliberately targeted in the country.

Acting Spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called these claims part of a “misleading campaign” aimed at pressuring foreign governments to label Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over religious violence.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to express strong concern over the recent wave of misinformation and misleading reports regarding the supposed targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria,” Ebienfa said.

He stressed that Nigeria’s security challenges stem from “criminality, insurgency, and banditry” rather than any form of religious persecution.

“While the Federal Government acknowledges the security challenges confronting the nation, it is imperative to clarify that these negative activities are not driven by religious bias, nor targeted against any particular religious group.”

The government further argued that portraying the violence as religiously motivated distorts the reality of the country’s security situation. “Any narrative that seeks to give such incidents a colouration of religious persecution is erroneous and misleading,” Ebienfa added.

Nigeria has been under increased international scrutiny following reports from foreign organizations and governments suggesting that Christian communities face systematic attacks.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa recently approved sanctions on Nigeria based on these claims.

However, Nigerian officials maintain that these reports fail to account for the broader security threats affecting all communities, regardless of religion.

The government reiterated its commitment to addressing insecurity across the country.