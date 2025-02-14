El-Rufai allegedly cancels overseas studies over fear of Trump’s crackdown

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai has abruptly cancelled his plans for overseas studies, citing an alleged threat of arrest by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

However, social commentator Reno Omokri claims the real reason behind the decision is El-Rufai’s fear of the Trump administration’s crackdown on leaders accused of religious persecution.

Omokri, in a statement released on his official X handle, pointed out that El-Rufai had previously admitted to paying off killer herdsmen, a confession that drew significant criticism from the pro-religious freedom Trump administration.

“The fear of Trump is the beginning of wisdom for Nasir el-Rufai,” Omokri remarked.

“He knows that under Trump, leaders who targeted Christians will be held accountable.”

The controversy deepened after el-Rufai’s infamous 2019 statement, where he threatened European Union observers with death ahead of Nigeria’s presidential elections.

“We are waiting for the person who will come and intervene. They will go back in body bags because nobody will come to Nigeria and tell us how to run our country,” el-Rufai had declared.

Omokri argues that el-Rufai’s decision to remain in Nigeria was triggered by Trump’s recent establishment of a task force aimed at prosecuting those responsible for religious violence. The task force was announced on February 6, 2025.

Five days later, el-Rufai cancelled his plans to leave Nigeria, claiming President Tinubu sought to arrest him.

Omokri also recalled that El-Rufai avoided visiting the United States during Trump's first term, from 2016 to 2020.

Republican Congressman Christopher Smith, a strong Trump ally, had cited him as a key figure responsible for making Nigeria “the most dangerous place in the world for Christians.”