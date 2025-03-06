Young Author Nathan Eze returns with second book ‘Ruby, Don’t Be Naughty!’ in celebration of World Book Day 2025

At just ten years old, Nathan Eze is making waves in the literary world with the release of his second book, Ruby, Don’t Be Naughty!, today, 6th March 2025, in celebration of World Book Day. A young Nigerian living in the UK, Nathan first captured readers’ hearts last year with his debut book, Ruby, Don’t Lie!, which was also launched on World Book Day 2024.

Now, with his latest release, he continues to entertain and inspire young readers with Ruby’s mischievous adventures, teaching valuable lessons about friendship, self-identity, and kindness.

Nathan’s journey into being a published young author began at the age of eight when he attended a writing class at Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop, a leading children’s reading and writing organisation in Nigeria.

He recalls feeling the urge to join because he wanted to write his own book and, as he puts it, "be famous." That initial spark soon turned into a passion, leading him to develop a structured plan and draft for his first book.

He worked with an editor over four sessions, refining his story until it was ready for publication. Ruby, Don’t Lie! was officially released on 7th March 2024, earning him significant recognition, including an interview with BBC CWR Sounds.

Encouraged by the success of his first book, Nathan set his sights on a sequel. Attending another story writing developmental class at Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop, he developed the concept for Ruby, Don’t Be Naughty! and immersed himself in the writing process.

His dedication and creativity shine through in this new book, which he describes as “more interesting and funnier” than the first. Featuring even more words, illustrations, and interactive activities for children, the book includes a special Ruby Creative Playground section to engage young readers in a hands-on way. Nathan’s love for storytelling stems from his deep appreciation for books.

An avid reader, he names the Horrid Henry series by Francesca Simon as his favourite because of its humour, which has influenced his own writing style. In creating the character of Ruby, he wanted to reflect real-life childhood experiences.

She is like every other child who sometimes lies or is naughty. I wanted children to see that even if they misbehave, they can still change, or they will have to face the consequences, he explains.

That’s how Ruby was born: a playful, sometimes cheeky, but quite a lovable character that learns valuable life lessons.

Writing a series comes with its own challenges, and Nathan has already developed an understanding of the importance of continuity. "I had to go back and make sure I included the same names from my first book in my new one," he says, showing a keen attention to detail that many seasoned writers strive for.

Although Ruby, Don’t Lie! was his first full-length book, Nathan is no stranger to the world of storytelling. He has written several short stories and poems that have been showcased in magazines and on the radio, even earning awards for his work.

For him, writing is not just a hobby but a way of expressing his thoughts and sharing messages with others. "Writing is my way of telling people about things, what they should do, and what they shouldn’t do," he says.

Beyond writing, Nathan has a range of interests that fuel his creativity. He enjoys drawing and believes he is improving as an artist. He also plays the guitar, a skill he finds exciting. When he’s not writing or illustrating, he loves playing football and he enjoys a good game of Hide and Seek with his mum.

As Ruby, Don’t Be Naughty! hits bookshelves today, Nathan’s story goes at length to remind us of the importance of encouraging young writers. His journey highlights how creativity, determination, and the right support can lead to remarkable achievements at any age.

With his second book now out in the world, Nathan hopes to continue expanding the Ruby series, bringing more laughter and lessons to children everywhere. His remarkable journey is a celebration of young talent, proving that age is no barrier to making an impact in the literary world.

His father, Chukwuemeka Eze, emphasises the importance of nurturing his potential, stating, "We strongly believe in encouraging him to develop to his full potential and are always here to support him." His mother, Adeola Eze, a passionate children’s advocate and mentor for young writers, shares her profound pride in his achievements.

"Seeing my son live his dream of becoming a published author at such a young age is something I hold very dear to my heart. It brings me immense joy to witness this incredible milestone in his journey."

As families and schools across the country mark World Book Day, Nathan Eze’s story is an inspiration to all young readers and aspiring writers, showing that their voices and stories truly matter.