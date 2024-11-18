You go back to square one once you miss paying tithe - Becky Enenche

In a circulating sermon clip that recently resurfaced, Dr Enenche talked about the essence of paying tithes consistently for Christians.

She went ahead to assert that any Christian that fails to pay tithe will “go back to square one.” She likened the situation to pressing a delete button that nullifies all the work the Christian has done before.

Dr Enenche referred to tithes as "God's portion". “Pay your tithe, returning God’s portion must be done consistently. Every time you miss your tithe, you go back to square one. The ones you did before become nullified. It's like you press a delete button and all the work you did before, it's gone,” she said.

She continued, "Have you ever been typing a long text and you're not saving as you are typing, then suddenly you press delete? You can imagine how that feels. Now what more of such a thing as your tithe? It was a non-negotiable requirement of the children of Israel. And it is still their practice till tomorrow. And so you see an Israelite today, they stand out anywhere."

It will be recalled that Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God also recently spoke about tithes. He apologised for saying that some Christians won’t make heaven because they don’t pay tithe.

The 82-year-old cleric admitted that his claim was wrong because it was not stated in the Bible.

“I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’,” he said.