AMVCA 2025: Top 10 worst dressed looks that had everyone talking

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025 was a celebration of African entertainment excellence. Stars from across the continent gathered in Lagos for a night of accolades and high fashion.

The red carpet was flooded with couture, sequins, dramatic trains, and dazzling accessories. But where there is fashion, there are also risks. While some looks were breathtaking and effortlessly stylish, others missed the mark entirely.

From overdesigned outfits to confusing fabric choices and questionable fashion themes, a handful of celebrities left fans wondering: What were they thinking?

Fashion at the AMVCA has always pushed boundaries, but this year, a few attendees may have pushed too far. The red carpet fashion is about experimentation, and not every bold risk results in applause.

This year’s worst-dressed list includes looks that either tried too hard, didn’t try enough, or simply ignored the basic principles of styling. While we appreciate creativity, there’s a fine line between making a statement and being downright confusing.

Below, we break down the most talked-about red carpet misses from AMVCA 2025.

Chris Nunies Awudey

Our Ghanaian brother had good intentions by honouring the late actors and actresses with photos, but let’s be real, this is the AMVCA, you should not be a walking billboard. We appreciate the sentiment, but maybe next time, a more subtle tribute would do. Still, thanks for paying your respects.

White Money

If you ever attended a Nigerian boarding school, you’d probably recognise that classic blue checkered fabric, yes, the one used for this outfit. This outfit had a lot of things going on, the cape, the hat and the jacket all in one look. Whew! According to him, he was going for the Scottish Igbo man look.

Desmond Elliot

This might just be the perfect visual interpretation of “the elephant in the room.” One X user summed it up hilariously: “Bruh pulled up in a massive black skirt like a disgraced wizard in exile. Looked like he escaped from a Nollywood reboot of Macbeth.”

Pretty Mike

He’s no stranger to bold fashion choices, but somehow, he still managed to shock us again. Word on the street is this is outfit was allegedly crafted by a welder, not a designer. He even joked about having to dismantle the entire getup just to take a leak. We sincerely hope it was worth the struggle. He proudly dubbed it “ANDROMEDA in Exosuit.”

Fair-me David

Both his cultural night and award night outfits were epic fails—so much so, we're starting to wonder if it's all a publicity stunt to go viral. For the cultural look, one comment nailed it: he looked like a village hunter who got lost on his way to a Nollywood audition for The Gods Must Be Crazy.

Papaya Ex

She did it at Priscilla Ojo’s wedding, and she’s done it again. This time, she showed up dressed as a sexy banana… eating a banana. We’re speechless. Truly.

Idia Aisien

Her intentions with the dress were noble and heartwarming, but the garden of roses ended up being a bit too distracting for the overall look. Still, Idia remains a babe.

Ka3na

The ex-BBNaija housemate was channelling boss lady vibes, but this outfit was a hard no for the AMVCA. It was the wrong choice for the event and was hilariously dubbed “The Rihanna Met Gala dress turned backwards.”

Neo Akpofure

Sometimes, less is more, but Neo clearly disagreed. He was determined to blind us all, literally dazzling in a head-to-toe two-piece. But even with all that shine, it still just didn’t hit the mark.

Faith Morey

The dish around her neck is undeniably distracting, and to be honest, the dress seems a bit ill-fitting. The colours also do her no favours, they washed her out completely.

The AMVCA red carpet is always one of the most anticipated parts of the night, second only to the awards themselves. It’s a space for self-expression, cultural pride, and high-end fashion. But as we’ve seen, even celebrities with access to top stylists and designers can have an off day.