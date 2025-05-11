VIDEO: Chioma Akpotha’s tearful reaction to winning Best Actress award at #AMVCA11

Actress Chioma Chukwuka was all in tears after winning the Best Lead Actress award at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for her role in “Seven Doors.”

To win the award, Chioma saw off competition from talented actresses like Gbubemi Ejeye for her role in “Farmer’s Bride,” Uzoamaka Onuoha for “Agemo,” Uche Montana for “Thin Line,” Uzoamaka Aniunoh for “Phoenix Fury,” Hilda Dokubo for “Wives on Strike 3,” and Bimbo Ademoye for “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre.”

Reacting to her win, the actress, who was not present at the ceremony to receive the award herself, shared an emotional video on Instagram in which she could be seen crying, expressing joy and gratitude.

She shared the video with the caption, “Thank you, Jesus!!! Words really fail me! AMVCA Best Actress 2025.”

In her absence, Femi Adebayo, producer and director of “Seven Doors,” received the award on her behalf.

The movie Seven Doors won two more awards at the event, with Adebayo winning Best Lead Actor and Tolu Obanro winning Best Score/Music.

The movie, jointly directed by Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, and Tope Adebayo, tells the story of King Adedunjoye, a reluctant king whose reign is haunted by a generational curse.

To break the curse, the King must open ‘seven doors,’ which means marrying six more wives. His deep love for his wife, Amaka, makes this a herculean task.