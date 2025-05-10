Worship music for vibes and healing - My playlist for hard days

Let’s be honest - some days hit harder than others. Whether it’s heartbreak, burnout, anxiety, or just the Mondayest Monday, it can feel like you’re walking around with the heaviest of hearts. But here’s the beautiful thing: music heals, especially worship music.

Not the kind that guilt-trips you into sainthood, but the kind that wraps around your soul like a warm blanket and whispers, "You’ll get through this."

So here it is—my go-to worship playlist for those heavy days when peace feels far away and you just need a lifeline.

1. “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” - Hillsong UNITED

Let’s start with the classics. Something about that slow build, the ocean metaphor, and “Spirit lead me…” just hits differently when you feel lost. But this one reminds you that when you feel like you’re drowning, you can float again.

2. “Jireh” - Maverick City Music & Elevation Worship (ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine)

This one is a declaration. That chorus - “Jireh, You are enough” - is therapy with chords. It's an assurance of healing, even when things seem toughest. It reminds you that you don’t have to hustle for love or worth.

3. “Excess Love” - Mercy Chinwo

This one carries both vibes and power. It’s worship with a Nigerian flavour that reminds you of divine affection even in your mess.

4. “Promises” - Maverick City Music (ft. Joe L. Barnes & Naomi Raine)

When life doesn’t make sense, this song is a gentle reminder: God doesn’t ghost. Even when people do. It's the perfect therapy for when you’re questioning everything but need one thing to hold on to.

5. “Yahweh” - Dunsin Oyekan

This song is simple, powerful, and soaked in presence. Chant-like and meditative, it’s perfect for quiet mornings or nights when sleep won’t come. It reminds you that you can rest in something bigger than yourself.

6. “You Know My Name” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (ft. Jimi Cravity)

This one is personal. Like someone opened your diary and turned your insecurities into lyrics. It's an intimate worship that uplifts you when you're feeling invisible or forgotten.

7. “Imela” – Nathaniel Bassey ft. Enitan Adaba

It doesn’t rush you. It’s slow, reverent, and full of gratitude. The kind of song you listen to with your eyes closed, hands lifted, and a quiet “thank you” in your heart.

8. “Not for a Moment” – Meredith Andrews

Soft, strong, and full of truth, this song is a gentle reminder that God exists and that he's ever present for us. It tells you that even when it feels like God is silent, He hasn’t left.