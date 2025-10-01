Yet again, Nigeria celebrates its independence at 65; Nigeria is older than most of our parents. While the green-and-white flags are flying, the national anthem is sung with passion, and politicians are giving their usual rhetorical speeches, there’s a big question that lingers in the minds of many young people: What does independence really mean to Gen Z?

Gen-Z Nigerians were born into democracy, smartphones, TikTok trends, and Japa dreams. They didn’t experience the colonial rule and military era, but they are living through economic struggles, high unemployment rates, and a system that sometimes feels difficult and rigged.

For many young Nigerians, Independence isn’t just about the past or what our heroes fought for. It’s about what life feels like now, the hustle and bustle, the struggles, and the small wins that give us hope.

But the Gen Zs are quite unique people; they’re the most vocal, creative, and unstoppable generation Nigeria has ever seen. From #EndSARS protests to building tech startups, from comedy skits to music that travels worldwide, Gen Z is changing the narrative of what freedom and independence mean.

What Gen Zs are saying

We sought to inquire from a few young Nigerians what Iindependence truly means to them at 65 years of Nigeria, and here’s what they said:

Chris, 20 (Student, Lagos)

When I hear independence, what comes to my mind is being free from external rule and Nigeria having control over its resources, people, government and the nation as a whole. Honestly, I feel Nigeria isn’t ready for independence because most of the developed countries like the USA are way more older, which means we as a nation have more to learn. Nigeria should have a kind of guidance to bring about proper management of resources and solid leadership.

Precious, 24 (Accountant/Auditor, Abuja)

Independence to me means not having undue influence on a person. It's a day to celebrate Nigeria being free from undue external influence, but it being a day to celebrate doesn’t mean Nigeria is actually ready for Independence. As a 65-year-old nation, the country should have useful experiences, retired, enjoying benefits and privileges at that age. But currently, Nigeria, being 65 years old, is still faced with challenges such as bad healthcare services, inadequate basic amenities, growing insecurity, hunger, poverty, nepotism, and many others.

However, I am optimistic about Nigeria's future because it will be a time when young leaders will rise up and make a positive change in Nigeria. But for me, I got to experience other countries first, before I can give back to my country. Happy Independence!

Abigail, 20 (Product Designer, Ibadan)

When I hear independence, the immediate thought that comes to mind is ‘the end of slavery. Although Nigeria is a beautiful country, My Vision for the future of Nigeria includes me coming back only for the fashion weeks and detty December (gospel edition). I cannot afford to stay in a country that really doesn’t care about the average citizen. Nevertheless, I do pray I get to ‘hear’ of its rise from the ashes because I definitely don’t think I’m going to see it while I’m still here.

Fola, 27 (Fashion Designer, Ibadan)

Independence means freedom of expression, being able to dress how I like, design what I like, and show the world that Nigerian creativity is fire.

Why seek Gen Z's view

Gen Zs

At 65, Nigeria’s story is still being written. Gen Zs are not waiting for handouts and manuals before they make their move; they’re hustling, innovating, and demanding change.

So while the older generations might wave the flags and remember the struggles of 1960, Gen Zs are more focused on building a Nigeria that works for them now.

