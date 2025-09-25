Today’s skincare world is booming. Your feed is filled with TikTok videos promising a flawless glow and showcasing endless routines, hacks, and miracle products. It’s easy to get swept up in the promise of perfect skin. But have you ever splurged on high-end serums and stocked up on every “dermatologist-approved” product Instagram swears by, only to have a stubborn breakout pop up anyway?

We know how frustrating that can be.

To get to the heart of why this happens, we turned to Inumidun Ishola, a Certified Skincare Specialist, who shared valuable insights on what’s really happening beneath the surface and why your current routine might be working against you. Here’s why your skin might still be breaking out, and what you can do about it.

Expensive skincare isn’t a magic wand

Expensive skincare isn't always the solution

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s tempting to think that if a product costs ₦50,000, it must work better than a ₦5,000 one. But that isn’t always true. Inumidun says the ingredients that work wonders for one person can irritate another. Overusing strong skincare actives like retinol, glycolic acid, or vitamin C can damage your skin barrier, leaving it more vulnerable to breakouts.

Beyond that, there are factors like hormones, stress, diet, and even the environment you live in that no serum can fix. “Skincare helps manage the skin from the outside, but lifestyle factors like sleep, stress, hormones, and diet influence how your skin behaves from within,” Inumidun explains.

Hidden triggers you might be overlooking

You might be overlooking some triggers [Vitamanusa]

Sometimes, the problem isn’t the serum at all; it’s the small habits around it . How often do you wash your pillowcase?

When was the last time you cleaned your makeup brushes?

Do you lean your phone on your cheek while talking? These seemingly harmless habits can undermine even the most effective skincare routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Specialist notes, “Little things like dirty pillowcases, picking your face regularly, dirty makeup brushes and even hair products near the face cause breakouts. Other factors like stress, bacteria from the phone, hormones and diet are also some of the most overlooked breakout triggers.” Great skin isn’t just about what you apply; it’s also about how you live. If your skincare is on point but your lifestyle isn’t, breakouts can persist.

“Your diet is one major factor that helps it from within, that’s how you notice people who constantly take fruits and vegetables have healthy skin,” Inumidun says.

This isn’t about perfection but about consistency: drinking water, managing stress, eating balanced meals, and giving your body enough rest can boost the effects of your skincare. So before you buy yet another product, take a moment to audit your daily habits. The real issue might be hiding in plain sight.

Invest in a dermatologist

Invest in a dermatologist [AcworthDermatology]

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve tried everything and your skin still won’t cooperate, it might be time to stop chasing serums and start looking deeper. Inumidun advises checking underlying problems like your water source or environmental factors.

Most importantly, don’t hesitate to see a dermatologist. “Stubborn breakouts often need prescription treatment and drugs, not more expensive serums,” she says.

The truth is, some acne types like severe hormonal acne simply won’t clear with over-the-counter solutions alone. Getting a professional evaluation can save you months of frustration and money wasted on ineffective products. “If breakouts are severe, painful, all over, hormonal, or don’t improve with good skincare after several weeks, it’s more likely medical and worth seeing a dermatologist,” Inumidun explains.

Affordable, effective ingredients that actually work

Some skincare ingredients actually work

ADVERTISEMENT

Good skincare doesn’t have to drain your bank account. The Specialist points out that affordable ingredients like niacinamide, benzoyl peroxide, and salicylic acid often work better for breakouts than pricey serums. These ingredients are widely available in Nigeria, and when used correctly, they’re safe and effective. What really matters is knowing your skin type and using products as directed. Don’t be afraid to ask for professional guidance; even with affordable products, it’s still your skin.

A simple action plan to reset and rebuild

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, here’s a clear, step-by-step approach to help your skin recover and get back on track:

Step 1: The skincare routine

Your skincare routine needs to change [ThisdayStyle]

ADVERTISEMENT

Strip your skincare routine back to the absolute basics for 2–3 weeks: gentle cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen. This allows your skin barrier to reset.

Step 2: Reintroduce with purpose

After the reset, add back one treatment product (like a salicylic acid serum) and use it 1–2 times a week, monitoring your skin’s reaction.

Step 3: Patch test everything

Always do a patch test for your new skincare [Glam]

ADVERTISEMENT

Before using a new product on your face, apply a small amount on a discreet area (like your jawline or behind your ear) for 24–48 hours. This simple step can save you from major reactions.

Step 4: Read the ingredients, not just the brand

Empower yourself to look for key non-comedogenic ingredients (such as niacinamide, salicylic acid, zinc) and avoid common irritants. Price doesn’t guarantee compatibility.

Step 5: Eating for healthy skin

What you eat shows on your skin. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats helps support your skin from within. The Skin Specialist recommends reducing or avoiding common dietary triggers like excessive dairy, sugary snacks, fried foods, and highly processed meals, which can worsen breakouts for some people. Instead, focus on healthier foods like berries, leafy greens, and nuts to give your skin a natural glow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debunking the biggest skincare misconception

Finally, Inumidun wants people to let go of one common belief that having acne-prone skin means breakouts are permanent.

“Having acne-prone skin doesn’t mean breakouts are permanent. With the right long-term treatments and skincare products plus consistent habits, many people keep their skin clear or have fewer flare-ups,” she says.

Clear skin is a journey. With patience and the right approach, you can get that glowy, glass-like skin.