Why nausea doesn’t always mean you’re pregnant

Many people associate nausea with pregnancy, especially when it’s called “morning sickness.”

This common connection makes sense since nausea is a well-known early sign of pregnancy. But what if you’re feeling queasy and pregnancy isn’t the reason? It’s easy to worry or feel confused when your body sends signals you don’t understand.

Nausea can happen for many reasons, and pregnancy is just one of them. Sometimes, it could be something as simple as an upset stomach, or it could mean your body is reacting to stress or a medical issue.

Common non-pregnancy causes of nausea

Here are some common reasons you might feel nauseous that have nothing to do with pregnancy:

1. Digestive issues

Problems like indigestion, acid reflux, or food poisoning can cause nausea. Eating something that doesn’t agree with your stomach can easily make you feel queasy.

2. Motion sickness

If you’ve ever felt sick while in a car, plane, or boat, you’ve experienced motion sickness. This happens when your inner ear, eyes, and brain get conflicting signals about movement.

3. Stress and anxiety

Strong emotions can affect your stomach. If you’re feeling very nervous or stressed, your body might respond with nausea.

4. Medication side effects

Some medications, such as antibiotics or painkillers, can upset your stomach and cause nausea.

5. Infections

Viral infections like the flu or stomach bugs often include nausea as a symptom.

6. Migraines

For many people, migraines come with nausea and sensitivity to light or sound.

7. Overeating or drinking alcohol

Eating too much or drinking alcohol can overload your stomach, making you feel sick.

When to see a doctor

While nausea is usually not serious, there are times when you should seek medical help. If your nausea lasts for several days, is very intense, or comes with other symptoms like severe pain, fever, or dehydration, it’s important to talk to a doctor. They can help figure out what’s causing it and recommend treatment.