Lagos is a crazy place - we know! I mean, there's always so much going on at once that it feels like everyone's life is on fast-forward mode.

But well, it's the people living in Lagos that truly give it the spice it's known for. There's every character in the city - from quiet and composed to razz and noisy. But the ones that irk us are the nosy.

The ones that can't mind their business. Lagosians are generally known for not minding their business and we often wonder why.

Well, here's an article that attempts to demystify why we never mind our business in Lagos.

Lagos is the Home of “Community Surveillance”

Why Lagosians can never mind their business

In Lagos, your business is automatically everyone’s business. Your neighbor knows when you leave for work, when you return, and who dropped you off on a bike at midnight. The mama that sells roasted corn down the street can tell you what happened in your compound even before you know because they've got ears everywhere. I mean, are you even really in Lagos if your neighbours have not memorized your entire daily schedule?

We Love Drama More Than Netflix

Why Lagosians can never mind their business

Lagosians don’t pay for Netflix Premium because there’s free drama on the street every day. Two people are arguing over ₦50 change? Suddenly, you’ll see a crowd gathered, analyzing the fight like FIFA commentators. Even when it's something as serious as a hungry commuter fainting in the bus stop - everyone will still run there before calling for help because first, we must see what happened. Unfortunately we can't help it because drama is our favourite pastime.

Nosiness is Mistaken for Caring

If you ask an average Lagos aunty why she’s so invested in your life, she’ll say, “We are just concerned!” You break up with someone? She wants to know why. You change your hairstyle? She’ll ask if your boyfriend likes it. You start going to the gym? She wants to know if it’s for health or to “snatch somebody’s husband.”

They may not mean wrong by being curious - it's just that they can't stop themselves anymore.

Social Media Has Made It Worse

Why Lagosians can never mind their business

Before, you could hide your private life if you stayed quiet. Now with social media? It's become incredibly difficult. If you post your new car, your street people are ready to analyze your entire financial history. Post soft life pictures at Landmark Beach and someone is in the comment section asking you for urgent 2k that you probably don't have.

It’s Just Vibes and Survival