Owning a Car vs. Taking Danfo: Which is truly more stressful?

In Lagos (or any big Nigerian city), there’s a silent debate hotter than a bright Sunday afternoon jollof: Is it better to own a car or to take a danfo?

On one hand, you imagine cruising with AC, blasting Burna Boy, and feeling like a real “big boy” or “soft life babe.” On the other hand, there’s the danfo experience, where you practice patience, humility, and advanced spiritual warfare all at once.

But the question is - which is more stressful between the two experiences? Well, let's dive in and break it down.

Traffic: The Equaliser

Let's start with the very obvious one. Because, no matter how you move, Lagos traffic does not respect status.

Car owners dread this experience because they'll spend hours on the Third Mainland Bridge, recite Psalms, and still move one inch every ten minutes. You'd be surprised by how quickly your fuel will evaporate throughout the trip.

Danfo passengers have a slight an advantage because they don't pay extra for hold-ups. Besides, your driver probably knows all the shortcuts. But that's not to say you've completely escaped because your driver may land in trouble while trying to take shortcuts and have you stay the whole day begging for them. So,, traffic can get you into trouble, regardless of the option you choose.

Expenses

You'll think owning a car is a luxury until mechanic bills humble you. Every month, your mechanic greets you like a long-lost relative: “Oga, this one na small thing, just ₦75,000.” Add fuel, insurance, washing, and random car parts you’ve never heard of before, and your monthly income has gone down the drain.

On the other hand, as a danfo passenger, you don’t pay a mechanic. However, you'll have to face daily transport fare hikes that can make you reconsider your life goals. One day it’s ₦500, the next day it’s ₦1,000 because “fuel don cost.”

At the end of the day, both will stress your account balance, but cars might make you question why you didn’t start that Canada application earlier.

Comfort: Choose Your Own Struggle

As a car owner, you will enjoy AC (when it’s working), your favourite playlist, and zero unsolicited body odour from strangers. But you’re also the designated driver, and you might end up spending two hours just to get to a place that would usually have been 20 minutes away. In danfos, you’ll share seats tighter than sardines, endure conductors shouting “Oshodi! Oshodi! Hold your change!”, and maybe even hear someone’s life story against your will. But you can sleep, scroll TikTok, or pray for survival.

At the end of the day, cars are more comfortable, but they come with more responsibility. But danfo? less comfort but less responsibility.

Conclusion

So, which is truly more stressful? The honest answer: Both!