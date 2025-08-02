Why Lagos traffic may be overrated

Let’s get one thing straight: Lagos traffic is wild. Whether you're a CEO, a young prayer warrior, or an aged parent visiting your child in Lagos for the first time, Lagos traffic will test you.

It's really not surprising that many people often refer to the city as the traffic capital of Nigeria. But what if we told you that this chaotic badge of dishonour may be a little exaggerated?

Yes, Lagos traffic is bad. But is it truly as hopeless and soul-destroying as everyone makes it out to be, every single time? Or have we all jumped on the trauma-sharing bandwagon just for the sake of it?

Let’s break down why Lagos traffic might be more overhyped than it is unbearable.

Not All of Lagos Is in Gridlock

Contrary to popular belief, not every corner of Lagos is a permanent car park. Areas like Yaba, Surulere, parts of Ikeja and even parts of Lekki can move smoothly - especially during non-peak hours or weekends. However, the horror stories from Third Mainland Bridge or Ikorodu Road, which garner the most social media attention, create the impression that everywhere is a mess 24/7. It’s simply not true.

Many people now live closer to their workplaces or work remotely, and with smarter commuting strategies, the experience is slowly shifting.

A Lot of It Is Poor Planning - Not the City Itself

Yes, Lagos is overcrowded, but what really makes traffic hellish is often poor personal planning. People who insist on driving during rush hour, on routes they know are clogged, usually fail to check traffic updates or explore alternatives like ferries, ride-hailing bikes, or flexible hours.

There’s also the issue of our obsession with private cars—more cars = more traffic. But imagine if more people embraced BRTs, carpooling, or even the Lagos Blue Line rail. Do you not think it'll significantly reduce traffic? Suddenly, the city will start to breathe.

Tech is Changing the Game

Apps like Google Maps, Gokada, LagRide, and even WhatsApp community traffic alerts have changed how Lagosians move. Today, many residents are finding ways to beat traffic through real-time route changes or switching to ride-hailing bikes that zoom past gridlock.

Unlike the “sit and suffer” days of old, a tech-savvy commuter now has options. So while traffic exists, it's becoming more of a navigable inconvenience than a life-consuming monster.

Other Cities Are Just as Bad - If Not Worse

Before you drag Lagos, try driving in Port Harcourt during the rains, Abuja during major roadblocks, or Onitsha during market hours. Lagos isn’t unique in its traffic struggles. It just has better marketing, thanks to memes, skits, and Twitter threads that amplify every gridlocked moment.

We’ve turned Lagos traffic into a brand. But the truth is, every growing city wrestles with congestion. It just looks different.

So, Is Lagos Traffic Overrated?