If you’ve ever been jolted awake by the sharp whine of a mosquito hovering around your ear, you know how irritating it can be. But why do mosquitoes seem obsessed with buzzing in people’s ears instead of quietly minding their business? The answer lies in science, biology, and a little bit of bad luck.

The science behind the buzzing sound The buzzing you hear from mosquitoes isn’t intentional “ear-targeting.” Instead, it’s the sound of their rapidly beating wings. A mosquito flaps its wings up to 600 times per second, creating a high-pitched hum. This sound is especially noticeable when the insect is close to your ear canal, which amplifies the vibration, making it sound louder and more annoying. Why they hover near your head and ears

Mosquitoes don’t have a special fascination with your ears, but they’re drawn to things your head naturally produces. Human beings exhale carbon dioxide (CO₂) every time they breathe, and mosquitoes are highly sensitive to CO₂. Since your nose and mouth release the most of it, your head becomes a natural target zone. Your ears just happen to be nearby, and unfortunately, they act like little amplifiers. That’s why it seems as though the buzzing is “inside” your head, when in reality, the mosquito is just hovering close.

Sweat, body heat, and scent Beyond CO₂, mosquitoes are also attracted to body heat, sweat, and natural body odour. At night, when you’re lying still and your body is slightly warmer under a blanket, you become a perfect target. The thin skin around your head and neck also makes it easier for mosquitoes to access blood vessels, which is why they often hover in that region. Certain scents can make you more attractive to them, too. For instance, perfumes, scented lotions, or even the smell of lactic acid on your skin after a long day can lure mosquitoes closer. Male vs. female mosquitoes

Interestingly, it’s female mosquitoes that are responsible for all the buzzing near your ear. Male mosquitoes mostly feed on nectar and plant juices, so they don’t care much for humans. Females, however, need blood to develop their eggs, and that’s why they actively seek us out at night. The buzzing you hear is essentially a female mosquito hunting for her next meal.

Why nighttime makes it worse You’ll notice mosquitoes seem louder at night. That’s because: The world is quieter, so even a tiny hum feels loud.

Your body is at rest, which gives them more time to find the perfect spot to bite.

Warmth from your bed makes you even more appealing to them. In many Nigerian households, this becomes a familiar struggle, especially in the rainy season when mosquitoes are most active.

Mosquitoes are most active in the rainy season