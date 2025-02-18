Why do men think women who enjoy sex are ‘wild’?

Sex is supposed to be a natural and enjoyable part of life, yet society treats it differently depending on whether you’re a man or a woman. Men who love sex are seen as normal, even celebrated for their “experience.” But when a woman openly enjoys sex, she is labelled as “wild,” “promiscuous,” or even “not wife material.”

Why does this double standard exist? Why are men allowed to be sexually expressive while women are expected to be reserved? Some say it’s culture, others blame religion, and some believe it’s simply outdated thinking that refuses to go away. Women have just as much right to enjoy sex as men do. But for centuries, society has controlled women’s sexuality, making them feel ashamed for desires that are perfectly normal. It’s time to ask: why do some men still struggle to accept that women enjoy sex too?

The root of the double standard Historically, women were expected to be “pure” while men were encouraged to explore their sexuality. In many cultures, a woman’s value was tied to her virginity, while men faced no such pressure. This thinking still lingers today. A man with multiple partners is called a “player,” while a woman in the same situation is called all sorts of unprintable names. Enjoying sex has nothing to do with morality. A woman who enjoys sex isn’t “wild”—she’s just human.

The fear of an experienced woman Many men feel intimidated by women who are comfortable with their sexuality. Some worry that a woman with sexual confidence will compare them to past partners. Others assume that if she enjoys sex, she must have been with “too many” men. Some are simply uncomfortable with women having the same level of sexual freedom they’ve always had. This insecurity leads to unfair labels. Instead of accepting that women have sexual needs just like men, some prefer to shame them for it.

ALSO READ: 5 sexual things your woman likes but may be too shy to ask

The media’s role in the stereotype Movies, music, and social media reinforce the idea that sexually confident women are “bad girls.” Think about how female characters are portrayed: The “good girl” is always innocent and inexperienced.

The “wild girl” is sexually free but never taken seriously.

The “wife material” is always someone who keeps her sexuality hidden. Meanwhile, men in movies and music can be openly sexual without any judgment. These portrayals shape real-life attitudes, making some men believe that a woman who enjoys sex isn’t worthy of long-term commitment. But reality is different from fiction. A woman’s worth is not determined by her sexual choices.

ALSO READ: 6 Personal habits of women with high libido

The impact on women This unfair thinking affects women in many ways. Some women feel ashamed of their natural desires, others pretend to be less sexually experienced to avoid being judged. Some even stay in unsatisfying relationships because they fear being labelled. But no one should have to hide who they are to fit into outdated expectations. Women deserve to express themselves freely, just like men do.

So how do we change this mindset? Changing the narrative 1. Men need to unlearn these double standards. It’s okay for women to enjoy sex. It doesn’t make them less worthy of respect. 2. Women should embrace their sexuality without fear. Your desires are normal, and you don’t have to apologise for them. 3. Society must stop judging women for things men are praised for. If men can enjoy sex without shame, so should women. It’s time to move past these outdated ideas. A woman’s body, her choice At the end of the day, everyone, regardless of gender, deserves to explore and enjoy their sexuality without judgment. Women should not have to choose between being sexually confident and being respected. They can be both. Enjoying sex isn’t “wild,” it’s simply human. The sooner society understands this, the better it will be for everyone.