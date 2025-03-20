You step out into the sun for five minutes, and boom – beads of sweat all over your face like it’s raining. Meanwhile, your friend is chilling, looking all fresh, and you're wondering if you missed the memo on how to keep cool.

Sweating more than others is a normal part of your body’s cooling system. Still, if you’re sweating more than you’d like or more than the people around you, you might be

There’s a whole science behind it, and trust me, it’s not as random as you think.

1. Genetics

Sometimes, it’s all about the family you were born into. Genetics plays a big part in how much you sweat. If your mum or dad sweats a lot, then chances are, you might have inherited that trait too. It’s just the luck of the draw. So, the next time you're drenched in sweat, you can blame it on your family line. Even though we like to blame our parents for everything else, this one might actually be their fault.

2. Medical conditions

If you notice that you’re sweating way more than usual, even when you're chilling in an air-conditioned room, it might be a sign of an underlying medical condition like hyperhidrosis, which causes excessive sweating.

Other conditions like obesity, diabetes, or even thyroid problems can also cause your sweat levels to go into overdrive. If you’re sweating through your clothes, even when you’re just sitting down, it might be worth seeing a doctor.

3. The spice factor

Now, you know how we Nigerians love our pepper soup, suya, jollof with extra pepper, and all those spicy delicacies that make us sweat from every pore? Well, spicy food literally sets your sweat glands on fire. Capsaicin, the compound in peppers that makes your mouth burn, also triggers your sweat glands. So, if you're the type who loves spicy food, don't be surprised when your body goes into overdrive trying to cool you down after every meal. The hotter the food, the hotter your body’s response. 4. Stress

Stress can make you sweat even during harmattan! Think about it—when you’re anxious, excited, or even frustrated, your body releases stress hormones, which make your sweat glands go into overdrive. So that small problem with your phone network or that deadline you’re stressing about? Your body might react as if you’re running from a lion, even if it’s just a mild inconvenience. And trust me, once those stress hormones hit, it's like your body decides it’s time to make you glow (and not in the good way). 5. You’re a “hot blooded” person

Some people are just “hot-blooded,” and by that, I mean their bodies naturally run a bit warmer. This can make them sweat more than the average person.