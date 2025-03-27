Stop blaming beans for farting, this is the real cause

If we’re being honest, beans have taken too much blame. From childhood, we’ve been told that eating beans will make you gassy.

Some people even avoid them altogether to avoid “embarrassing situations.” But what if I told you that beans aren’t the enemy here?

Yes, they can make you gassy, but the truth is more complicated than just blaming your plate of beans and soft dodo. We need to talk about why farting happens in the first place, how your gut works, and what other hidden things could be causing that awkward ‘poof.’ Your gut is a gas factory, and that’s normal

The human digestive system is like a mini chemical lab. When you eat, your food goes through a journey from your mouth to your stomach and then to your intestines, where the real action happens. Inside your gut are trillions of bacteria, and they do a lot more than you think.

These bacteria help you break down food, especially the fibrous stuff your stomach can’t handle. In the process, they release gases like hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and methane. These gases need an exit, and that’s what cause you to fart.

So, why do beans get blamed?

Beans contain a type of sugar called oligosaccharides. Your body can’t digest these sugars properly, so they make it all the way to your colon undigested. That’s where your gut bacteria jump in to break them down, producing gas as a by-product.

But the thing is, so do many other foods! Broccoli, cabbage, apples, onions, dairy products, and even whole grains can cause gas too. Yet somehow, beans always take the fall.

ALSO READ: 15 Foods That Make You Fart Incessantly

About your gut health Gas becomes a problem mostly when your gut isn’t in good shape. If you have an unbalanced gut microbiome (too much bad bacteria, not enough good ones), your digestion will be slower and more chaotic. That means more fermentation, more gas, and yes, more farting. Also, if you eat too fast, don’t chew well, or are constantly stressed, your digestion suffers. You might even be swallowing more air than you realise. So maybe it’s not the beans. Maybe it’s your lifestyle.

What you can do about it

Eat beans regularly in small amounts. Your body needs to get used to the fibre and sugars in them. Don’t go from zero to a full plate in one go. Chew your food properly. This simple step can cut down a lot of gas. Try soaking your beans; it helps break down those hard-to-digest sugars. Support your gut health by adding probiotic foods like yoghurt and fermented veggies. Relax when you eat as stress slows digestion and adds to the problem.