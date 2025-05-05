9 important questions to ask your child after school every day

As a parent, connecting with your child at the end of each school day should be more than just a casual conversation. It should be a valuable opportunity to strengthen your bond, understand their emotional world, and support their growth.

Rather than settling for the typical “How was school?” which often gets a one-word answer, asking intentional questions can open up meaningful dialogue. Here are 9 important questions to ask your child after school, and why they matter:

1. What was the best part of your day?

Starting with a positive question encourages your child to reflect on what went well. It teaches them to focus on gratitude and optimism. You also get insight into what they enjoy most, whether it's a subject, a friend, or an activity. This question fosters a positive mindset, emotional awareness, and helps parents celebrate their child’s small wins.

2. Was there anything that made you feel upset, confused, or sad?

Children won’t always volunteer negative feelings unless they feel safe doing so. This question gives them permission to share difficult emotions without judgment. It’s a powerful way to show that all feelings are valid and worth discussing. This question builds emotional intelligence, strengthens trust, and allows parents to offer comfort or guidance.

3. Did anything happen today that made you feel proud?

This question encourages children to recognize their own efforts and accomplishments. It shifts the focus from external rewards to internal validation and helps build confidence in their abilities. It would boost their self-esteem and promotes self-awareness.

4. Who did you spend time with today?

Understanding your child’s social circle gives you a window into their friendships and peer dynamics. It also opens up conversations about values, inclusion, and how they’re navigating social interactions. This question will help you identify positive (or negative) influences in your child's life.

5. Was there anything that happened today that made you laugh?

Asking about funny moments helps children relive joy and reinforces happy memories. It also gives you a glimpse into their sense of humor and what brings them happiness. This question would lighten the mood and foster a deeper emotional bond.

6. Did you help anyone today or did someone help you?

This question instills empathy, gratitude, and awareness of others. It highlights the importance of kindness, cooperation, and being part of a supportive community. It reinforces values like generosity and teamwork, and helps children reflect on the give-and-take of relationships.

7. What’s something new you learned today?

This question brings attention to your child’s intellectual development and shows that you’re interested in their academic experiences. This promotes curiosity, academic confidence, and engagement with learning.

8. What was the most challenging part of your day?

Discussing challenges helps normalize struggle and shows your child that difficulty is part of growth. It also creates space to talk about how they approached the problem or how they might do so next time. This builds resilience, encourages critical thinking, and provides an opportunity for parental guidance.

9. If you could change one thing about today, what would it be?

This reflective question helps children evaluate their experiences and think about what they’d do differently. It teaches accountability, self-awareness, and the power of choice. This develops critical thinking and problem-solving skills while empowering children to learn from their experiences.

These daily conversations let your child know they’re seen, heard, and loved. Over time, they’ll open up more easily, trust more deeply, and feel more confident navigating life with you by their side.