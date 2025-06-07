Why are Nigerian parents still afraid of tattoos?

If you’ve ever considered getting tattoos as a Nigerian, one thing that might have stopped you, apart from the fear of Nigerian police, is the fear of Nigerian parents.

Nigerian parents almost always have a negative bias against tattoos and that's why you'll get stares and banters from them when you talk about it. Some even go as far as attributing it to gangsterism.

Tattoos are generally viewed as the official logo of rebellion, even if it’s a cute design of a Bible verse or your grandma’s initials. But does that not give rise to the question: why are Nigerian parents still terrified of tattoos? Why do these little inked artworks trigger such dramatic reactions?

Well, let's walk you through some of the things that have influenced their view of tattoos.

Tattoos = Criminals in Nollywood Logic

You really can't take away the influence of nollywood movies, can you? For decades, our parents watched nollywood films, believing all the stereotypes that these films projected. Unfortunately, tattoos were major elements of negative stereotypes driven by old Nollywood movies. Most films equated tattoos with armed robbery, cultism, and stubbornness.

Movie producers reinforced these stereotypes so much that it became a driver for how our parents see tattoos. So, don't be surprised if your parents see your tattoo as a shorthand for “spoiled”, it's because they've been seeing too many films portray it so.

Religious Guilt Runs Deep

Let's face the fact, religion is such an important part of our family culture. It's in fact, law! So when Leviticus 19:28 says “do not mark your body,” Nigerian parents stop reading and start rebuking demons. To them, it simply means that Tattoo means direct disobedience to God.

How can you win the battle of ideology against someone that believes God hates tattoos? They tend to forget that context matters a lot in most biblical stories and Leviticus was talking to the Israelites because markings represented idolatry in their days.

Well, next time they bring this argument, tell them Jesus would probably have had a cute design of the cross on his shoulder if he came in our generation.

Culture Clash: Modern Self-Expression vs Old-School Discipline

Our generation sees tattoos as art, identity, and storytelling. Their generation sees it as rebellion, waste, and disrespect.

To them, body modification is what the village drunk did - not what their banker daughter or tech bro son should be doing. So, you'll often see them ask questions like “What will your husband/wife/uncle's friend think?”

Don't let it bother you. Just try to educate them that these things don't matter anymore. The big CEOs and tech firm owners are even having them these days.

Nigerian parents are not villains. Their fear of tattoos comes from a mix of history, religion, misinformation, and a deep desire to protect. But that doesn’t mean their views are final.