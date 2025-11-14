Paystack Suspends Co-Founder Ezra Olubi Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation

This is a developing story... Paystack, the Stripe-owned Nigerian payments company, has suspended its co-founder and chief technology officer, Ezra Olubi, following an allegation of sexual misconduct involving a subordinate. The claim began circulating on social media on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Paystack confirmed the suspension to TechCabal and said it has launched a formal investigation.

The allegation has also renewed attention on several of Olubi’s decade-old tweets, some of which contain sexually explicit remarks about colleagues and minors. TechCabal reached out to Olubi for comment, but he had not responded as of the time of publication.

“Paystack is aware of the allegations involving our Co-founder, Ezra Olubi,” the company said in a statement. “We take matters of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, Ezra has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities pending the outcome of a formal investigation.”

The company added that it would not provide further comment until the investigative process is complete, citing respect for those involved and the need to preserve the integrity of the review.