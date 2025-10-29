Guys, I need to say this as plainly as possible: a woman coming to your house is not an invitation to have sex with her. Too many men blur the line because they assume intimacy is the natural next step. Sometimes a woman just wants company. Or comfort. Or a safe space. Or simply to spend time with someone she likes, without her body immediately becoming available for unwarranted touches.

The sad reality is that a lot of Nigerian men don’t understand boundaries. They think if she’s smiling, she’s interested. If she sits close, she wants it. If she sleeps over, she has signed up for sex.

No, she hasn’t.

Sleeping over is not sexual consent. Liking you is not consent. Body contact is not consent. And silence is definitely not consent. Consent is not a reward for proximity. It is permission, and permission must be asked for, not assumed.

“But she came over. What was she expecting?”

ADVERTISEMENT

No, sir.

A woman agreeing to come over is not the same thing as agreeing to be touched or undressed. A kiss is not permission for full sex. A yes from last week is not a yes today. A 'yes' during texting is not a 'yes' in real life. Consent is specific, present, and ongoing.

If she changes her mind halfway through, guess what? She is allowed to. The safest way to know if a woman is okay with what you’re doing is by simply asking her. If asking ruins the mood, that means there was no mood to begin with.

The FRIES model: The simplest way to understand real consent

ADVERTISEMENT

F - Freely Given A yes only counts if there is no pressure, guilt-tripping, begging, emotional blackmail, or alcohol/drugs clouding their judgment. R - Reversible A woman can change her mind at any time, even if she's already naked. Consent is not a binding contract. You only borrowed her consent, and she can take it back at any time. I - Informed If you’re hiding something important, for example, removing a condom without telling her (which is called stealthing), that is not a violation. She agreed to sex WITH protection. Not your edited version of the arrangement. E - Enthusiastic A “fine…” is not consent. A “I guess…” is not consent. Real consent sounds like desire, not reluctant tolerance. A woman who actually wants you is typically not passive. While some women can be reserved and want you to take the lead, their reaction would tell you all you need to know. If she leans in, and she doesn’t freeze, that may be your greenlight. If she looks unsure, quiet, or withdrawn, leave her be. S - Specific “Yes” to kissing is not “yes” to sex. “Yes” to foreplay is not “yes” to penetration. Consent doesn’t come as a combo package. Each stage requires its own “yes.”

Consent is freely given

What consent sounds like vs what it doesn’t

You’re out on a date. The chemistry is great. You both end up back at your place to “Netflix and chill”. You kiss, she kisses back. Things start to escalate, but she suddenly tenses or stops responding. Now what? This is the point where so many people cross a line they don’t even realise they’re crossing. They keep going, assuming it’s fine.

What consent sounds like

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, I want this.”

“This feels good.”

“Keep going.”

“I like that.”

“Can we go further?”

“Do you want to try _____?” / “Yes, I do.”

What consent does NOT sound like

Silence.

“I don’t know…”

“I guess so.”

“Just hurry.”

Freezing, pulling away, going quiet.

Nervous laughter or discomfort.

Age of consent in Nigeria

Nigeria’s legal age of consent is 18. Below that age, there is no such thing as consent, even if the person verbally agreed. It is statutory rape. Full stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people try to justify it with, “She looks grown.” “I didn’t know.” “She agreed.” “She has a boyfriend.” “She’s mature for her age.”

None of that matters in the eyes of the law. If a person is under 18, the law assumes they cannot make that decision. Same way a child cannot legally sign a contract or give medical consent. Sexual consent is no different.

And yes, it also applies to boys. Minors cannot legally give sexual consent to anyone.

What exactly is the age of consent in Nigeria? [Explainer] There has been misinformation about the Nigerian age of consent, with Nigerians being misled by a foreign website.

Misconceptions many Nigerians still hold

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of what Nigerians think is “normal” is actually cultural conditioning, not consent. 1. “If she dressed sexy, she wanted it.” Revealing clothing is not consent. You don’t get automatic access because her body is visible. 2. “I paid for this date, so I’m entitled.” Spending money on a woman does not buy their body. 3 “If she didn’t scream or fight, she was fine with it.” Freezing is one of the most common trauma responses. Stop. 4. “We’re dating/married, so I already have the right.” There is no automatic, lifetime consent. Rape can happen in relationships and even marriage.

Drawing the line between sexual assault and rape

Sexual Assault is simply any unwanted sexual touch. Touching someone’s breasts or butt without permission? Assault. Kissing someone who didn’t agree to be kissed? Assault. Fondling someone who froze? Assault.

Rape, on the other hand, is a specific form of assault involving penetration without consent. This could be vaginal, oral, or anal.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the thin line? Consent. The moment you continue without a clear yes, you’ve crossed it. If more people understood consent properly, there would be fewer “misunderstandings,” fewer traumatised women, and fewer men saying “But I thought…”. Sexual experiences are supposed to be mutual, not one taking and the other enduring.