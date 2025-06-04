What a ₦200,000 salary can get you in 5 Nigerian cities

High rent costs and daily travel expenses can leave little leftover for savings in some locations, while others offer lower housing and food expenses, making it possible to save more or enjoy modest leisure.

Knowing these differences helps individuals budget wisely and choose a location that meets their lifestyle goals.

Below is a comparison of five Nigerian cities, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Kano, showing typical costs for rent, utilities, transport, and groceries, followed by what remains for discretionary spending or saving in each place.

This comparison will help you plan effectively, no matter where you live in Nigeria.

1. Lagos

Rent for a one-bedroom flat in Surulere or Yaba is about ₦80,000 to ₦100,000 a month. Utilities including electricity, water, and internet add around ₦15,000. Commuting by bus or motorcycle costs about ₦15,000 each month.

Basic groceries run about ₦30,000 if you shop local markets for staples and protein. After covering these essentials you have around ₦50,000 left for airtime, data, and modest leisure activities.

2. Abuja

In satellite towns such as Kubwa or Dutse a one-bedroom apartment rents for ₦70,000 to ₦90,000 each month. Utilities total about ₦20,000. Commuting by bus or shared taxi to the city centre costs around ₦10,000.

Groceries average ₦25,000 when bought from markets. This leaves roughly ₦65,000 for mobile data, airtime, and occasional dining out or small savings.

3. Port-Harcourt

A one-bedroom flat in areas like Rumuola or GRA costs ₦60,000 to ₦80,000 each month. Utilities including power, water, and internet run about ₦15,000. Transport to business districts such as Trans Amadi is about ₦10,000 per month.

Groceries average ₦25,000 when sourced from local markets. After these basics, you have around ₦80,000 left for discretionary spending, such as clothing, small outings, or savings.

4. Ibadan

In suburbs like Bodija or Challenge renting a one-bedroom flat costs ₦40,000 to ₦60,000 each month. Utilities total approximately ₦15,000. Daily transport via danfo buses or keke maruwa runs about ₦7,000 to ₦10,000.

Groceries average ₦20,000 if bought at local markets. After covering these essentials you have roughly ₦105,000 left for savings or extra leisure spending.

5. Kano

A one-bedroom flat in areas such as Ungogo or Fagge rents for ₦30,000 to ₦50,000 per month. Utilities, including electricity, water, and internet, cost approximately ₦12,000. Commuting by shared taxi or motorcycle is around ₦5,000 to ₦7,000 each month.

Groceries cost roughly ₦18,000 when purchased from open markets. After these expenses, you have about ₦123,000 left for savings, discretionary spending, or investing in a small side venture.

Overall, a ₦200,000 monthly salary covers basic needs differently across these five cities. In Lagos and Abuja, most of the budget goes toward rent and utilities, leaving smaller discretionary margins. In Port Harcourt and Ibadan, you enjoy more flexibility to save or spend on leisure after essentials.