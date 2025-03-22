Weekend to Remember: Here's how to cool off after a busy week at work

Let's face the fact - many of us are stressed out from all the work we have to do to survive this country.

It doesn't matter whether you're a corporate professional, a business owner or a handyman, you'll always find yourself working around the clock to make enough money to survive the skyrocketing inflation.

Unfortunately, this can take a toll on our physical and psychological health, and that's why we need to rest away from work every once in a while. But how can we get this needed rest when we have deadlines, meetings, and a constant flow of emails to attend to?

Well, that's where weekends come in. Weekends are meant not only to catch up on all the sleep you missed during the week. It's also the perfect time to unwind and rejuvenate your spirit for the week ahead.

But how can you make the best use of this small time to cool off after a busy week at work? Here are some tips that can help you leave behind the stress of the week and relax well.

Engage in physical activities

Start your weekend with physical exercises that can release feel-good hormones in your body. Whether it is a Saturday morning jog around the neighborhood or a visit to the gym, you can rest assured that it'll declutter your thoughts and reduce the stress that may come from accumulated workload within the week. You can even take it a notch higher by engaging in team sports like volleyball, tennis, and any activity that will get you into a better place.

Dedicate time to hobbies

Hey, it's the weekend, and trust me, there's no better time to pursue the things you love than now. Close your tabs, call a friend or two, and go out to enjoy what the world has to offer you. Hobbies can be anything from painting, gardening, reading, playing an instrument, or even listening to music. Losing yourself in your favourite activity can be the satisfying escape you need from stress.

Enjoy quality time with loved ones

Our friends and family always lift our spirits. What better way to spend the weekend than with the people who can help us relax? So now's the time to call up your friends and spend quality time with them. Share experiences and enjoy laughter together. You never can tell how much stress these little acts can help you deal with.

Prepare a healthy meal

You've probably not had the chance to enter your kitchen throughout the week because you've been busy. Well, now's the time to take a break from all the junk you've been having and enjoy a nourishing meal with healthy ingredients. Go grocery shopping and cook yourself a delicious meal. Cooking is such an underrated activity. Apart from being an opportunity to enjoy a healthy meal, it is also an exciting art that can relax your mind and get you ready for the week ahead.

Attend an Owambe