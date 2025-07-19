US introduces new $250 visa integrity fee for non-immigrants

The United States has introduced a new $250 visa integrity fee for non-immigrant visa applicants, a mandatory charge that is expected to impact travelers from Nigeria and other countries significantly.

The fee is part of sweeping immigration changes contained in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed during the Trump administration and recently implemented.

According to the law, the fee is payable after a visa is granted. This means individuals whose visa applications are rejected will not be charged. However, there are no exemptions or waivers, and the law gives the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security the authority to increase the fee in the future.

While the law allows for a refund, travellers must meet strict conditions to qualify. These include:

Refund tied to strict compliance

Leaving the United States within five days after the expiration of their authorised stay,



Avoiding unauthorised employment,



Refraining from extending their stay, and



Not violating any other terms of their visa.

Travellers who later become lawful permanent residents (green card holders) may also be eligible for a refund. However, the law does not currently outline how the refund process will work or how long it may take.

This new charge is expected to affect tourists, business visitors, and international students the most, all of whom regularly apply for non-immigrant visas.

The Form I-94 fee quadrupled

In addition to the visa integrity fee, the fee for Form I-94 — the official document that tracks foreign nationals entering and exiting the U.S. — has risen from $6 to $24 per issuance.

While most travellers arriving by air or sea receive their I-94 electronically, land travellers, especially those entering from Canada or Mexico, typically receive a paper copy. It is currently unclear whether the new $24 fee applies universally or only to specific entry types.

ESTA, asylum, and immigration court fees also increased

The Act also raised fees in other key areas, including:

ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), used by citizens of Visa Waiver Program countries, will now cost at least $13 per application, with possible increases tied to inflation.



Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applicants will now pay:



$500 for initial applications,



$550 for a first work permit (EAD),



$275 for EAD renewals.



Asylum seekers will be required to pay:



$100 annually while their case is pending,



$550 for a first work permit,



$275 for renewals.



Humanitarian parole applicants will face:



$1,000 for the initial application,



$550 for a parole-based work permit,



$275 for renewals.



Immigration court filing fees now include:



$1,500 to apply for adjustment of status,



$600 to file for cancellation of removal,



$900 for most motions and appeals.