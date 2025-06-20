Donald Trump petitioned to impose visa ban on Akpabio, Abbas over Rivers crisis

The U.S. chapter of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO-USA) has petitioned former U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to impose visa bans on Nigeria’s Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and the recently appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd).

In a strongly worded letter made available to journalists on Friday, June 20, the Executive Director of NADECO-USA, Lloyd Ukwu, condemned what it described as the “unconstitutional and undemocratic” declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

The letter alleged that Tinubu’s actions—including the suspension of Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy Dr. Ngozi Odu, and the entire state assembly—amounted to a “fraudulent seizure of power” in violation of Nigeria’s constitution.

“It is crucial to note that the President's illegal actions could not have succeeded without the support of the Senate, led by Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio, as well as the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Tajudeen Abbas,” Ukwu stated in the letter addressed to Trump at the White House.

NADECO-USA described the appointment of retired Vice Admiral Ibas as the sole administrator of the state as a breach of both Nigerian law and international democratic norms.

Trump's Govt Urged to Place Visa Ban on Family Members

Calling on the United States to take a stand, the group urged the Department of State to place a visa ban not only on the three officials but also on their families.

“This measure would serve as a strong statement in support of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria, reinforcing the United States’ commitment to these fundamental principles,” Ukwu wrote.

He emphasised the symbolic and practical importance of U.S. intervention in protecting democratic institutions, stating, “By taking this action, the United States would send a clear message that it will not tolerate actions that undermine democracy and the will of the people.”

In addition to the petition to the U.S. government, NADECO-USA revealed ongoing efforts to lobby for similar sanctions from the United Kingdom and the European Union, vowing to use “all available legal and political avenues” to hold the involved individuals accountable.

The group warned that the situation in Rivers State, if unchecked, could destabilise the broader Niger Delta region and erode Nigeria’s democratic gains.