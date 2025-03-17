8 unbreakable Guinness World Records

Have you been dreaming of getting your name into the Guinness World Records?

You can, especially with records within reach, but some are so extreme that they may never be broken. These records stand in a league of their own.

ALSO READ: Meet the couple who kissed for 58 hours

If you’re aiming for record-breaking glory, you might want to steer clear of these 8 impossible challenges. Due to physical limitations, historical circumstances, and changing regulations, these records stand as unbreakable achievements.

1. The Longest Time Holding One’s Breath – 24 Minutes 37 Seconds

Record Holder: Budimir Šobat (Croatia)

Why It Can’t Be Broken: The human body has a limit on oxygen deprivation, even with elite training. Few can approach this record without risking serious harm.

2. The Heaviest Weight Ever Lifted – 6,270 lb (2,840 kg)

Record Holder: Paul Anderson (USA, 1957)

Why It Can’t Be Broken: Anderson lifted this weight using a back lift technique, something modern lifters have not even come close to replicating.

3. The Highest Score in a Single Boxing Round – 44 Points

Record Holder: Willie Pep (USA, 1946)

Why It Can’t Be Broken: According to reports, Pep won a round without throwing a punch! Modern boxing rules make this impossible today.

4. The Most Officially Recognized Marriages – 104 Marriages

Record Holder: Glynn Wolfe (USA)

Why It Can’t Be Broken: With strict marriage laws today, no one can legally marry and divorce over 100 times like Wolfe did.

5. The Tallest Man Ever – 8 ft 11 in (272 cm)

Record Holder: Robert Wadlow (USA)

Why It Can’t Be Broken: Wadlow had pituitary gigantism, an extreme condition now treated early with modern medicine.

6. The Fastest Tennis Serve – 163.7 mph (263.4 km/h)

Record Holder: Sam Groth (Australia)

Why It Can’t Be Broken: Physics sets limits on how fast a human can accurately hit a tennis ball. No player has come close to beating this record.

7. The Longest Fingernails Ever – 28 ft 4.5 in (8.65 m, combined)

Record Holder: Shridhar Chillal (India)

Why It Can’t Be Broken: His nails took 66 years to grow! Most people would find it impossible to live a normal life with such long nails.

8. The Largest Explosion Ever – Tsar Bomba (50 Megatons, 1961)