Twice As Nice: Inside Nigeria's World Twins Festival

If you ever find yourself seeing double in Igbo-Ora, don’t bother checking your eyesight; it’s perfectly fine. In this small town in Oyo State, Nigeria, it’s just another ordinary day in the “Twin Capital of the World,” where having a look-alike is not rare but practically a family tradition.

Every year, this quiet town bursts into a vibrant celebration of identity, culture, and connection as thousands of twins, their families, and visitors flood in for the World Twins Festival. The event is part carnival, part homecoming, and somehow, part spiritual gathering.

Nigeria town celebrates claim as 'twins capital' of world The sign greeting visitors at the entrance of Igbo-Ora in southwest Nigeria welcomes people to a place unlike anywhere on the planet: "TWINS CAPITAL OF THE WORLD".

Photo credit: SarkinFOTO (@FotoNugget via X)

At this year’s festival, a week-long celebration that concluded on Sunday, October 12, 2025, the atmosphere was nothing short of electric. Imagine rows of identical faces lighting up the streets, children giggling in duplicate, and parents beaming with pride at their double blessings. I imagine that everywhere you turned, something or rather, someone, was doubled.

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Engr.) Abimbola Akeem Owoade I and his queen, Ayaba Abiwunmi

How It All Began

The story of Igbo-Ora’s twin phenomenon is not just fascinating; it is equally baffling. For decades, researchers have been intrigued by the unusually high rate of twin births in the town. According to a study by the University of Lagos, Igbo-Ora records one of the highest twinning rates in the world, with roughly 45 sets of twins per 1,000 births. To put that in perspective, the global average is about 12.

Locals, however, have their own explanation. They say it’s something in the food. Many believe the secret lies in the town’s famous dish, particularly a traditional yam and okra leaf dish known as Ilasa. Others point to genetic factors or even divine favour.

But in typical Yoruba humour, one of the residents said to the camera with a smile: “If you eat Igbo-Ora yam for one month, don’t be surprised if your next pregnancy comes in pairs.” Whatever the reason, the result is a community where twins are not just common, but they are part of the town’s identity, its economy, and its storytelling.

The Twin Festival

The World Twins Festival began in 2018, organised by the Igbo-Ora community in partnership with the Oyo State Government. It was designed to celebrate this rare blessing and attract tourism, but it has since grown into one of Nigeria’s most unique cultural events.

This year’s edition, themed “Twinning for Youths Reorientation and Empowerment”, saw twins from across Nigeria and even the diaspora turn up in their best coordinated looks. There were twins in matching Ankara outfits, twins in identical agbada, and twins in full cultural regalia, complete with face beads and gele so wide they could literally block the sun.

The event kicked off with academic contests, indoor sports, an extraordinary twins’ football match and a parade through the town’s main road, with traditional dancers, drummers, and masquerades performing in perfect synchrony. Visitors lined the streets, phones out, capturing what felt like a movie scene, the kind you would most likely rewind just to count how many look-alikes walked past.

Nigeria’s Obsession with Twins

In a way, twins have become a mirror for how Nigerians view unity and rivalry, more like two sides of the same coin. We cheer on identical artists who rise together, debate over who is the “better half,” and secretly love when they reconcile after a fallout (yes, we’re still emotional over that P-Square breakup).

The twin narrative keeps reappearing because it reflects our love for drama, balance, and togetherness. This might be why the Igbo-Ora festival feels so familiar, because it is not just about siblings who look alike, but about a culture that finds beauty in connection.

Twins have always had a special place, even in Nigerian pop culture. From the chart-topping days of P-Square to Nollywood classics like the short film and the book, Twins of the Rainforest, the fascination with duality runs deep. From up-and-coming fashion influencers who style in sync to twin comedians ruling TikTok skits and content creation, the twin aesthetic has become a full-blown brand.

The Igbo-Ora festival feels like an offline extension of this digital energy. It is a living, breathing celebration of everything “double.” At every corner, you would spot twins posing for TikToks, choreographing short dance routines, or recreating trending memes.

Beyond the Festival

Beyond the music, dance, and colour, the World Twins Festival has quietly transformed Igbo-Ora into a thriving cultural hub. For a town once known mainly by locals, the festival now attracts tourists, journalists, and researchers from around the world.

Hotels and guesthouses are booked weeks in advance, local artisans display crafts celebrating twinhood, and food vendors serve endless bowls of food to curious visitors eager to taste the so-called “twin recipe.” For residents of Igbo-Ora, the event is not just a celebration but an economic boost and, of course, a moment of pride.

Perhaps the most powerful impact, however, is on the town’s younger generation. The festival has become a stage for community pride, inspiring them to see their unique heritage as something to be proud of, as many families share stories of their own ibeji ancestors with renewed reverence.

A fulani father and his twin boys. Photo credit: SarkinFOTO (@FotoNugget via X)

In the larger picture, the festival highlights a key aspect of Nigerian culture: the ability to transform tradition and heritage into a spectacle. When you think of it, what began as a simple acknowledgement of Igbo-Ora’s unique birth record has now evolved into a symbol of unity, family, cultural, and even national pride —values that resonate far beyond just the town’s borders.

As the sun sets over Igbo-Ora, the drums quiet down, the matching outfits come off, and the twins retreat into their family homes, leaving behind a town that is twice as alive as it was before the festival began. What stands out is not just the spectacle, but the message.

In a world obsessed with individuality, the World Twins Festival is a reminder that togetherness, in whatever form it takes, can be just as beautiful. And perhaps that is Igbo-Ora’s real magic, because in this Nigerian town, happiness doesn’t come alone; it always brings its twin.