Topfaith University hosts Troost Ekong's Camp NexGen

Topfaith University played host to an exciting and transformative event – Camp NexGen, a dynamic three-day programme designed to ignite passion in young minds by merging athletics and STEM education in a truly unique way.

Held from June 24 to 26, 2025, the camp welcomed over 150 students aged 12 to 15 from schools and communities across Akwa Ibom State. The event was organised under the auspices of The Troost Ekong Foundation and Idara Otu, a U.S.-based Nigerian Olympian and a passionate youth advocate.

The Troost Ekong Foundation is founded by William Troost Ekong, the Super Eagles Captain, and is currently playing in the Al-kholood Club, Saudi Arabia.

Camp NexGen is designed to bridge the gap in access to quality educational and developmental opportunities for young people in underserved areas. By integrating athletic training with hands-on STEM activities, the camp provided participants with a rare opportunity to explore emerging technologies while cultivating life skills such as discipline, resilience, and teamwork.

Throughout the programme, students engaged in a range of STEM-focused tasks, including building and piloting drones, as well as athletic and soccer sessions that promoted physical fitness and character development.

Speaking during the event, Mr. William Troost Ekong emphasised the importance of empowering youth through innovative learning experiences, stating that the goal is to offer the children a world-class exposure that their peers in more privileged environments receive. "Camp NexGen is not just about sports or science, it’s about showing the children that they belong in any room and on any field", Ekong said.

Topfaith University’s collaboration, serene campus, and facilities provided the perfect backdrop for this dynamic initiative, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to educational excellence and youth development.

During a courtesy call on Professor Patrick Ebewo, the Vice Chancellor of Topfaith University, the Troost Ekong Foundation and Idara Otu were commended for their commitment to youth development.

Prof. Ebewo praised them for not being the proverbial ostrich, one who feigns ignorance of societal needs, but rather choosing to act by initiating a programme that equips the next generation of leaders with essential life and leadership skills.

He emphasised that such an initiative aligns perfectly with the vision of Topfaith University as an ivory tower of learning that meaningfully engages and impacts the surrounding community.

"The success of Camp NexGen signals a promising future for similar collaborative efforts aimed at nurturing the potential of young Nigerians through inclusive, future-forward programming," Prof. Ebewo said.

