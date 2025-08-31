The year is drawing to a close. However, so far, we can't deny that it has been such an eventful year. Even the internet buzzed this year, giving birth to loads of slangs and trends.

Let's focus on the slangs that took over the year. These phrases trended on TikTok, X, Instagram, and beyond, weaving their way into everyday conversation and social media captions. Let's dive right in.

No gree for anybody - became the anthem of the year, a bold declaration of self-respect and refusal to be pushed around. It echoes across comment sections, status updates, and TikTok captions as young Nigerians assert their boundaries with quiet strength.

Top Nigerian slangs that took over the internet this year

Odogwu Paranra & Achalugo - From the Nollywood film Love In Every Word, these slangs created a cultural ripple. “Odogwu Paranra” spotlights a hyper-charismatic, alpha presence, while Achalugo, a joke-dripping twist on “I love you” sparked viral tweets - and even inspired playful call-and-response banter among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Nigerian slangs that deserve their own dictionary

Just dey whine me - reigned supreme whenever someone made a claim too outrageous to believe. It became the new way to say “Nah, you joking?” A funny way to call out someone stretching the truth

Gadus - A lighthearted expression of disbelief or dismissal. It’s used to say, “Really? Come on now…”

Japa - still resonates deeply in 2025. It captures the collective yearning to leave behind challenges at home and seek greener pastures.

Opueh - An Ijaw expression meaning "big" or “big things,” often used to hype something or someone. It can even imply sexual innuendo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steeze - This refers to composure or staying calm . “Steeze” described effortless style and confidence, while “composure” praised calmness under pressure. Both were staples in comments under fashion posts, style reels, and memes.

Top Nigerian slangs that took over the internet this year

Sapa - a witty but achingly real way to say “I’m broke.” Whether responding to a friend’s luxury flex or describing personal struggles, “sapa” summed it up in one compact word.

Conclusion

ADVERTISEMENT