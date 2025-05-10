Nigerian slangs that deserve their own dictionary

If you're new to Nigeria - or Nigerian Twitter, TikTok, or WhatsApp - you may find yourself constantly asking, “Wait, what does that mean?”

Nigerian slangs are more than just catchy phrases; they are a cultural expression, an emotional barometer, and an instant community badge.

From street corners in Lagos to hostel rooms in UNILAG, our slangs have lives of their own.

Let’s take a walk through some of the most iconic Nigerian slangs that deserve a space in the Oxford Dictionary - or maybe their own Naija Lexicon.

1. Wahala

Definition: Problem, trouble, stress.

In context:

– “No wahala” = No problem.

– “This your phone get wahala.” = Your phone is acting up.

Why it deserves its own entry: It is versatile, poetic, and universally Nigerian. From lighthearted banter to serious drama, “wahala” fits every mood.

2. Shege

Definition: Intense suffering, often as a result of life or Nigerian government policies.

In context: “2023 showed me real shege.”

Bonus: “Shege pro max” = Maximum level of suffering.

Why it deserves a dictionary spot: It's the pain, the struggle, and the spiritual sequel to “wahala.”

3. E choke

Definition: Something unbelievable, overwhelming, or astonishing, positive or negative.

Origin: Popularised by Davido.

In context: “That Benz you bought? E choke!”

Why it deserves a dictionary entry: It captures pure emotion in two words. No translation needed.

4. Omo

Definition: Literally “child,” but used to express surprise, frustration, or awe.

In context: “Omo, this life no balance.”

Why it belongs in a dictionary: “Omo” is punctuation, mood, and cultural commentary all rolled into one.

5. Sapa

Definition: Extreme financial hardship.

In context: “Sapa hold me, I no fit buy shawarma.”

Why it should be canonised: Because every Nigerian student or salary earner has encountered Sapa at least once.

6. Japa

Definition: To flee, escape, or relocate (especially abroad).

In context: “My guy don japa go Canada.”

Why it deserves its own entry: It's the anthem of Gen Z Nigerians and the prayer point of many.

7. Yarn

Definition: To speak, gist, chat.

In context: “Abeg yarn me wetin happen for that party.”

Why it matters: It’s a slangy way of saying “communicate,” but cooler.

8. See finish

Definition: When familiarity breeds disrespect.

In context: “She no dey greet me again, na see finish.”

Why it’s iconic: It names a phenomenon most cultures know but can’t quite describe.

9. Gbese

Definition: Debt or financial entanglement.

In context: “Omo that guy dey inside gbese after Detty December.”

Why it slaps: It sounds like trouble - and it is.

10. No dey carry me play

Definition: Don’t joke with me

In context: “I senior you oh, no dey carry me play.”