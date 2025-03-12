Top 7 Protein-rich foods to eat for Sahur (Pre-Dawn Meal)

Sahur, the pre-dawn meal during Ramadan, is essential for sustaining energy levels throughout the day. A well-balanced sahur should include protein-rich foods, as they help keep you fuller for longer, stabilise blood sugar levels, and prevent fatigue.

Adding high-protein foods to your meals can make fasting more manageable and improve overall health. Here are seven excellent protein-rich foods to include in your sahur for a more fulfilling fast;

1. Eggs

Eggs are one of the best sources of high-quality protein and essential nutrients. They are rich in amino acids, vitamins, and healthy fats, which help keep you energised throughout the day. Whether boiled, scrambled, or made into an omelette, eggs are a versatile and filling option for sahur.

2. Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is packed with protein and probiotics that support digestion and gut health. Unlike regular yoghurt, it contains more protein and less sugar, making it a great choice for sahur. Pair it with fruits, nuts, or a drizzle of honey for added flavour and nutrition.

3. Beans and Lentils

Beans and lentils are excellent plant-based protein sources that also provide fibre, keeping you full for longer.

They are rich in essential minerals such as iron and magnesium, which help maintain energy levels during fasting. A bowl of lentil soup or a serving of beans with whole-grain bread can be a hearty and nutritious sahur option.

4. Chicken or Turkey

Lean meats like chicken and turkey are rich in protein and essential amino acids. Grilled or boiled chicken is a great addition to your sahur meal, as it provides sustained energy without feeling too heavy. Pairing it with complex carbohydrates like brown rice or whole wheat bread can further enhance satiety.

5. Fish

Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel, is not only high in protein but also rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats support brain function and heart health while providing a steady source of energy. Grilled or baked fish served with vegetables makes for a wholesome sahur meal.

6. Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, are excellent sources of protein and healthy fats. They help slow digestion, keeping hunger at bay for longer. You can add them to smoothies, sprinkle them on yoghurt, or eat them as a snack alongside other sahur foods.

7. Cottage Cheese or Paneer

Cottage cheese (or paneer for those who prefer a vegetarian option) is a slow-digesting protein source that helps maintain muscle health and provides long-lasting energy. It is also rich in calcium and other essential nutrients. Eating it with whole wheat toast or mixing it into salads can make for a nutritious sahur.