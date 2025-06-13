Top 5 best platforms to sell cryptocurrency in Nigeria - 2025

The average Nigerian youth knows and talks about cryptocurrency, and the truth is it’s not just a buzzword. In 2024, Nigeria was ranked second in global crypto adoption by Chainalysis. Thankfully, as of April 2025, cryptocurrency is now legally recognised as a digital asset by the Nigerian government.

Now that crypto is legal in the country, it is gaining more traction, and more people are transacting digitally. Crypto users need secure and reliable platforms to buy crypto and sell crypto for Naira easily.

Still, there are issues with safely converting cryptocurrency to Naira. Additional charges and transaction delays, for instance, can make the entire process frustrating. So in this piece, we'll examine:

The top 5 crypto trading platforms in Nigeria

Important considerations to guide your decision to choose the best crypto platform that meets your needs, like fees, speed, security, and payment options

An in-depth comparison of the listed platforms

Let’s get into it!

Top 5 Platforms to Exchange Crypto in Nigeria

There are many cryptocurrency exchange platforms in Nigeria, each with its own peculiarities. Based on research, we’ve compiled a list of five of the best platforms you can use to sell your crypto for Naira. They are:

Nosh Nairaex Changelly Paxful OKX

1. Nosh

Nosh , also called Usenosh, is a gift card trading and digital payments platform in Nigeria and Ghana. The platform provides a wide array of financial services, and this includes crypto to Naira conversion. With Nosh, you can securely and easily sell Bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria , as well as Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Fees:

Nosh charges no fees for crypto-to-cash transactions. The rate displayed on their calculator is exactly what you’ll receive.

Pros:

Direct & Speedy Transactions : Nosh eliminates the hassle of P2P exchanges or intermediaries. Once you transfer your crypto to your Nosh wallet, the platform automatically converts it to Naira. The moment the blockchain confirms your transaction, your Naira balance is credited immediately.

Instant Bank Withdrawals : Moving money from your Nosh Naira wallet to your bank account is fast and simple. You can easily withdraw to your linked bank account with one tap or add new account details.

User-Friendly Experience : The app has an intuitive interface that ensures both seasoned traders and beginners can navigate it with ease.

Real-Time Rate Calculator : Always know what you’re getting before you sell your crypto. Use Nosh’s rate calculator to check the exact amount you’ll receive in Naira.

High Security: With robust KYC verification and advanced encryption, Nosh prioritizes the safety of your funds and personal data. You can also protect your account by enabling Two-Factor Authentication.

Limitations:

Currently, you can only sell Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin for Naira on Nosh.

2. NairaEx

NairaEx is a cryptocurrency exchange in Nigeria that allows users to buy cryptocurrency with ease. You can trade crypto like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin(LTC) for Nigerian Naira (LTC) .

Fees:

NairaEx incorporates fees into its exchange rates, resulting in slightly higher buy rates compared to other major exchanges. Additionally, Bitcoin withdrawals to external wallets incur network transaction fees.

Pros:

Supports NGN transactions.

Instant exchange services.

Local customer support.

Cons:

Limited selection of cryptocurrencies.

Fees are embedded in exchange rates, which may not be transparent to all users.

3. Changelly

Changelly is a crypto exchange service that allows its users to buy, sell, and swap different kinds of cryptocurrencies. Its services extend to Nigeria, allowing active traders there to buy cryptocurrencies with payment methods like credit/debit cards and bank transfers.

Fees:

Crypto-to-Crypto Exchanges : Changelly charges a fixed service fee of 0.25%.

Fiat to Crypto Exchange: The fees for purchasing in fiat currencies (such as USD or NGN) start at about 3.95%. The currency you select and the method of payment, such as a bank transfer or credit card, determine the exact rate.

Pros:

It accepts more than 200 cryptocurrencies.

It comes with an easy-to-use interface that is perfect for people new to crypto trading.

Changelly provides fast transactions.

Cons:

Higher fees for fiat transactions.

It does not allow users to cash out directly using NGN; they may need to use third-party services to do so.

4. Paxful

Paxful is one of the top peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading platforms, providing a way to pay that suits your preferences, whether you choose to use mobile money, gift cards, or bank transfers. It's among the most reliable platforms, particularly if you want flexibility and control.

Fees:

Buyers : Paxful does not charge fees.

Sellers: All sales of digital assets are subject to a 1% service fee.

Pros:

It gives users several payment options to choose from.

The platform is easy to use.

Cons:

The peer-to-peer nature may expose users to potential scams if not cautious.

Speed of transaction is tied to how quick you find a buyer and how soon the buyer responds.

Searching for a buyer with the best rates can cause delays.

5. OKX

OKX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that provides access to crypto trading options, including spot and futures trading. However, while OKX provides the opportunity to trade thousands of cryptocurrencies, spot trading pairs with the Nigerian Naira (NGN) are not yet available.

Fees:

Spot Trading : Maker fees start at 0.08%, and taker fees at 0.1%.

Deposits/Withdrawals: No fees for crypto deposits or withdrawals, though standard network fees apply.

Pros:

It comes with advanced trading features that experienced traders will appreciate.

It helps you save more money on every trade by providing a competitive cost structure.

Cons:

Trading pairs using the Nigerian Naira (NGN) are not supported at this time.

Factors to Consider When Choosing an App to Sell Crypto for Naira

Finding the best platform to trade crypto for cash in Nigeria requires considering the following important factors:

1. Fees

Fees are one of the most important aspects to evaluate. These may include:

Trading Fees : Charges for buying or selling cryptocurrency.

Withdrawal Fees : Costs for transferring funds to your bank account.

Hidden Fees: Some platforms may have hidden charges, which reduce your overall payout.

So, you should choose a platform that is transparent e.g. Nosh. With Nosh, there are no fees. The rate you see on their calculator is exactly what you receive in Naira.

2. Transaction Speed

Comparing Crypto Exchange Platforms in Nigeria

For instance, transactions on Nosh are processed automatically and payout is immediate, so you can access your Naira funds without delay.

3. Payment Methods

It should be easy to move your money in and out of a reliable cryptocurrency platform. It should meet your needs without causing you any trouble, regardless of whether you choose peer-to-peer, mobile, or bank transfers. By providing quick, direct bank transfers, Nosh simplifies this process and allows you to access your money stress-free.

4. Security

When using a cryptocurrency platform, your money and private data should always be secure. Keep an eye out for important safety features such as:

Regulatory Compliance : The platform needs to follow Anti Money Laundering laws (AML), reporting laws, and other important financial obligations.

KYC (Know Your Customer) : This verification process helps to prevent fraud and keep the community safe.

Encryption: This protects against hackers and illegal access to your data and transactions.

Verify that the site takes these precautions seriously before registering. To protect your experience, it should follow relevant regulations, authenticate each user, and adopt strong security measures.

5. User-friendliness

The platform you select should be simple to use, regardless of your cryptocurrency experience. A straightforward trade, such as trading cryptocurrency for Naira, can easily become a stressful experience if the software being used is confusing or challenging to navigate.

6. Customer Support

Reliable customer service can have a significant impact, particularly when an issue comes up. With Nosh, for example, you may get expert support whenever you need it, day or night, because its customer services team operates 24/7.

Comparing Crypto Exchange Platforms in Nigeria

Now that we have a good idea of the factors to consider when selecting a platform to sell crypto for cash, let’s compare and have an overview of our top picks.

Frequently Asked Questions About Platforms to Sell Crypto in Nigeria

Which crypto exchange is best for Nigeria?

There are many crypto exchanges that you can use to sell crypto in Nigeria. The top options include Nosh, Nairaex, OKX, Paxful and Changelly. The best one for you out of these options depends on your needs and preferences.

How long does it take to convert crypto to Naira?

The time it takes to trade crypto for cash in Nigeria depends on the platform being used. For example, Nosh’s payout is instant as soon as the crypto transaction is confirmed on the blockchain. The blockchain confirmation only takes minutes.

How to sell crypto in Nigeria?

You can trade crypto for Naira in Nigeria using Nosh. Just download the app, create your preferred crypto wallet, send the crypto to the wallet and your Naira wallet will automatically be funded.

You can then withdraw from this wallet to your bank account.

Where can I sell my crypto for Naira?

You can sell your crypto for Naira by using cryptocurrency exchanges like Nosh or Paxful. If you want a direct trade that doesn’t involve any middleman (P2P), Nosh is the best option for you. However, if you’d rather look for a buyer yourself, Paxful is a good option.

Conclusion

Thanks to platforms like Nosh, Nairaex, Changelly, Paxful, and OKX, converting cryptocurrency to Naira is now easier than ever. Just make sure you take into account important factors like speed, costs, payment options, security, and usability before selecting an exchange to use.

Although every platform has its own advantages, Nosh stands out for its direct conversions, quick payouts, no charges, and easy-to-use design. Whether exchanging DOGE, LTC, or Bitcoin, Nosh is both convenient and easy to use.

