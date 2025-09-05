You’ve probably heard someone say, ‘I got toilet infection from using that public toilet.’ But is that even possible? The short answer? No. Toilet infection is not a medical diagnosis. It’s a myth rooted in misconception, and it’s time to set the record straight.

What people think “toilet infection” is

Is toilet infection real?

In Nigeria, the term “toilet infection” is used casually to describe almost any form of genital discomfort, especially among women. It can mean itching, unusual discharge, burning sensation during urination, or even lower abdominal pain. But medically, there is no recognised illness called toilet infection. Dr. Samuel Mauton, a General Physician and mental health enthusiast, explains: “It is possible to get an infection from a public toilet seat, however, it is not a common way of getting an infection. The term toilet infection is not routinely used to categorise any form of infection.” This means most of the time when people say they got an infection from a toilet, the cause lies elsewhere.

A doctor explains why toilets are rarely to blame

Public toilets do harbour bacteria, just like any other frequently used surface. However, the bacteria that cause urinary tract infections (UTIs), yeast infections , or bacterial vaginosis generally do not survive long on dry surfaces like toilet seats. Even if they did, the skin is a pretty good barrier. “There are bacteria in the toilet, and where there is a bacterium, there can be infection,” says Dr. Mauton, “but this is not a common way of getting it.” For an infection to be transmitted this way, the bacteria would have to remain alive on the seat, come into direct contact with the genital area, and bypass your natural defences. This is extremely unlikely, especially if you’re not sitting directly on visibly contaminated surfaces.

What causes the so-called “toilet infection”?

Most cases blamed on toilets are actually caused by other factors, like: Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as gonorrhea or chlamydia.

Candidiasis (yeast infection) which can occur due to hormonal changes, antibiotics, or excessive moisture.

Poor hygiene or improper wiping (back to front instead of front to back).

Wearing damp or tight underwear that traps moisture.

Douching or using harsh soaps that upset the vagina’s natural balance. Dr. Mauton stresses: “Infections like staph and gonorrhea cannot be gotten from the toilet as most people say. And some are just body responses like candidiasis.”

When should you see a doctor?

Not every itch means something serious, but some symptoms should never be ignored: Burning sensation while urinating.

Blood in the urine.

Persistent vaginal or penile discharge.

Lower abdominal pain.

Frequent, urgent, or painful urination. If you experience any of these, see a qualified health professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

How to protect your intimate health

Thankfully, preventing most genital infections is simple: Maintain good personal hygiene.

Wash your hands before and after using the restroom.

Women should wipe from front to back, not back to front.

Wear breathable cotton underwear and avoid staying long in damp clothes.

Regularly wash and disinfect toilets, especially at home.

Get regular check-ups if you’re sexually active. Dr. Mauton adds, “Good personal hygiene cannot be overemphasised. Wash your hands before and after use. For ladies, wash from front to back. Wash toilets regularly and disinfect.”

Can using a public toilet ever cause an infection?

Rarely, yes. Infections like norovirus or E. coli can be transmitted through contaminated toilet surfaces, but these are mostly faecal-oral infections where germs are ingested through unwashed hands and not the vaginal or urinary infections people often fear. “You can get infections from the toilet. However, it has been established that it is not common,” says Dr. Mauton. “Howbeit, very rare.”

What's the takeaway?