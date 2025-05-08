Tiwa Savage delivers captivating performance at Usher's O2 arena

Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage, has received admiration and praise from fans and critics alike for her captivating performance during Usher’s “Past Present Future” tour stop at London’s O2 Arena.

The No 1 ABG made a surprise appearance and stole the show while performing her hit single 'Somebody's Son' featuring American R&B star, Brandy.

During the show, fans were mesmerised as she lit up the stage. The crowd cheered on as she sang her heart out in a solo performance.

The excitement increased when Usher appeared to join the Afrobeats queen on stage.

Upcoming album release

The multi-award winning singer and songwriter has been gearing towards the release of her fourth studio album to be released this summer.

Already, she has dropped two singles: 'Commitment' featuring English singer, Craig David and 'You4Me' in 2025 to tease the album.

Her previous singles released in 2024 were 'MEGA MONEY MEGA' and 'Forgiveness'.

Forbes Africa Woman Icon award

The Afrobeats icon was among the personalities recognised by Forbes at the 2025 Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit.

She received the Media Icon Award for her significant contributions to the growth of Afrobeats, adding another feather to her already colourful cap.

Collaboration with Craig David

Speaking during an interview on the Capital Xtra podcast, Craig David opened up about how their collaboration came to be.

He noted that the song, 'Forgiveness' was about 70% complete when he asked his team who to feature and they unanimously suggested Tiwa Savage.