5 Thoughtful push gift ideas to get for your wife

Bringing a child into the world is one experience that is transformative, emotional and physically demanding. If your wife or significant other just went through this, it is only right that you find a way to say, ‘thank you, I see you, and I appreciate you’, and this is where push gifts come in.

It does not matter if it's her first baby or her third, she deserves to be celebrated and pampered for the strength, love, and sacrifice she’s shown.

So, if you're wondering what to give her, here are some thoughtful and meaningful push gift ideas that will make her feel loved and cherished.

1. Jewelry with a personal touch

This is one gift idea that is timeless and always appreciated. As a push gift, you can add a personal touch like a necklace with your baby’s name or initials, a bracelet with the birthstone of your newborn or a locket that holds a tiny photo of your new family.

Every time she wears it, she’ll be reminded of this special moment in your lives.

2. Change her wardrobe

With the pregnancy, her body experienced so many changes and she most likely had to wear bigger clothes during this period. Now that the baby is here, your wife would need a new wardrobe and this is a great push gift idea.

3. A designer bag or item she's been eyeing

Pregnancy comes with a lot of sacrifices, physically, emotionally, and even financially. Gifting her something she’s always wanted but put on hold (like that handbag or a new wig) is a beautiful way of saying, you still matter, and your desires count too.

4. A new car

There is a new addition to your family and if your wife didn't have a car of her own prior to having the baby, now is a good time to get her one. If she already has a car, you can think about upgrading it. This is the kind of push gift idea that would have her screaming for joy.

5. Time and support

Sometimes, the most valuable gift is your presence and effort. Take over night feeds (with a bottle), clean the house, run errands, or hold the baby so she can nap. Pair this with one of the gifts above, and you’ve just earned major partner points.