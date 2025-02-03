The world’s most expensive passport and why Nigerians can’t purchase it

Australia holds the title for having the most expensive passport, with a cost of AUD $412 (approximately USD $275) for a standard 10-year passport.

Why does the Australia’s passport cost so much and why can’t a Nigerian simply buy an Australian passport?

Why Is the Australian Passport the Most Expensive?

High Production and Security Costs - The Australian passport is packed with high-tech security features that help make it one of the most secure passports in the world.

Strong Global Travel Access - The Australian passport is among the top 10 most powerful passports globally, offering access to 189 countries with visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry.

Government Self-Funding - Australia’s passport program is self-funded by the passport fees.

Frequent Price Increases - Australia has gradually increased its passport fees over the years. The cost has risen from AUD $250 in 2015 to AUD $412 in 2025, due to inflation, rising security costs, and administrative expenses.

Can Nigerians Buy an Australian Passport?

No, Nigerians cannot directly buy an Australian passport. While the cost of the passport might be high, it's important to note that citizenship is a requirement to apply for an Australian passport. Here are the ways a Nigerian can become eligible for an Australian passport:

1. By Birth

If a Nigerian is born in Australia to an Australian citizen or permanent resident, they are automatically eligible for Australian citizenship and can apply for a passport.

2. By Naturalization

Nigerians can apply for an Australian passport through the naturalization process. This requires them to hold permanent residency (PR) for at least 4 years, live in Australia for at least 12 months as a permanent resident or pass the Australian Citizenship Test and demonstrate good character. Once they meet these requirements, they can apply for Australian citizenship and then obtain an Australian passport.

3. By Marriage (Partner Visa Pathway)

A Nigerian married to an Australian citizen can apply for a Partner Visa (Subclass 820/801 or 309/100). After living in Australia for the required time, they can apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship, which then qualifies them for an Australian passport.

4. Special Investment or Talent

If a Nigerian has significant wealth or a specialized skill, they may be eligible for a Significant Investor Visa or Skilled Migrant Visa. Once granted permanent residency and meeting the eligibility requirements, they can apply for citizenship and subsequently obtain an Australian passport.

5. Refugee or Humanitarian Status

Refugees who are granted asylum in Australia can apply for citizenship after fulfilling the residency requirements. Once granted citizenship, they can then apply for an Australian passport.