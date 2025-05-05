Lil Kesh opens up about mental health struggles, dealing with ADHD

Nigerian rapper Lil Kesh has opened up about his struggles with mental health, revealing that he has self-diagnosed ADHD and deals with anxiety.

During a recent interview on The Esther Show, the artiste shared that while he doesn’t like to label himself, he’s long battled symptoms beyond what most people casually call “a little hyper.”

“I diagnosed myself, but trust me, I know,” he said. “Everyone has a little of it in them, but it becomes a problem when it turns into a disorder. I’ve had my fair share since I was a child.”

Lil Kesh also discussed how lack of emotional clarity can trigger his anxiety but emphasised that once he understands what he’s dealing with, “the problem is half solved.”

Dealing with things, anything can cause anxiety. But I believe that lack of clarity can cause anxiety for me. Once I know what I'm dealing with or what type of emotions I'm dealing with , then my problem is half solved and the anxiety goes away.

Despite his openness, he noted that he’s never done therapy because of trust issues and what he sees as substandard mental health support in Nigeria. “When I needed it the most, I wasn’t privileged to get it,” he said.

The rapper also used the opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s wider systemic issues, particularly governance and infrastructure.

“Change in Nigeria is going to take years; it’s not happening anytime soon,” he said, urging citizens to temper expectations and continue pushing for progress.

The earlier we make peace with that, the better for us because the change we seek is big going to happen anytime soon. It could happen over time, but no be tomorrow. Nigerians are trying their best, we're trying now.

He contrasted this with the UK, where he feels the people have far more power and structure.

On the roads in Nigeria, everyone is mad. It’s lawless. Here in the UK, there are speed limits, restrictions… things work.