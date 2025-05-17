The soft life guide for Nigerian women - what it is & how to start

Let’s get one thing straight: “soft life” is not a crime, and it in fact doesn't mean laziness. Forget all they've made you believe as an African. You actually deserve a soft life.

A commitment to ease, joy, and intentional living, which Nigerian women everywhere embrace with style, grace, and Jollof-fueled confidence.

But wait a minute, what is this soft Life everyone’s talking about? And how do you actually start living it in a world that keeps pushing you toward stress and struggle?

Let’s dive in.

What Exactly Is the Soft Life?

A simple way to define soft life is choosing peace over pressure and prioritising rest, mental health, and pleasure. It's working smart, not just hard. Saying "no" to unnecessary suffering (especially the kind women are expected to endure “for respect”)

You've Earned This

Let’s be real. Nigerian women are the blueprint for resilience, from navigating patriarchy to powering through power outages. But resilience shouldn’t be our only personality trait.

The soft life is your reminder that:

You don’t need to earn rest through burnout.

You can want luxury and stability.

You deserve softness without explanation.

How to Start Living the Soft Life (Even if You’re on a Budget)

1. Romanticise Your Daily Life

Pour your tea like you're in a Nollywood romance. Light that candle even if NEPA is acting up. Wear your favourite outfit on a regular Tuesday. These things may seem too little, but the small joy you get from them can be the big energy shift you need.

2. Rest Like It’s Your Birthright (Because It Is)

Stop apologising for naps. Cancel plans if you’re drained. Schedule a day with nothing on the calendar and guard it like gold. Rest on such days and enjoy everything they come with.

3. Curate Your Circle

Surround yourself with people who pour into you, not those who drain you with toxic comparisons. If you feel like you're not gaining anything from a friendship, feel free to leave. Life's too short to be drained because you constantly catch up with a friendship.

4. Soft Hustle, Smart Hustle

You don’t have to quit your 9-5, but do ask: Is this job draining or developing me? Look for multiple income streams that don’t suck your soul. Think: remote gigs, passive income, skill-based freelancing.

5. Budget for Bliss

The soft life doesn’t mean reckless spending - it means intentional spending. Allocate money for self-care, treats, and that wig that makes you feel unstoppable.