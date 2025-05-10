Soft Life Goals: How to redefine peace in a loud world

We live in an age where hustle culture is glamourised, and you know what that means—our phones almost never sleep. Notifications beep, and there are unanswered messages here and there.

But with all these hustles and bustles comes the need for peace. Choosing peace can almost feel rebellious. But for a growing number of people, especially young Africans, “soft life” isn’t laziness or luxury. It’s intentional living. It’s healing. And most of all, it’s necessary.

So, how do you chase your dreams and protect your peace in a world that never shuts up? Let's take you on a tour of the world of soft life.

What Exactly Is Soft Life?

Let’s be clear - soft life isn’t just about taking solo trips to Zanzibar (though, that sounds amazing too). It’s about:

Emotional peace over people-pleasing.

Balance over burnout.

Boundaries over busyness.

A soft life is freedom from glorifying struggle. It’s about choosing joy and rest without guilt. But with this definition comes the begging question—how can you live a soft life and prioritize peace without quitting your job or going on the Zanzibar trip?

How to Live the Soft Life

1. Romanticise the mundane

You don’t need a private jet to enjoy life. Light candles during dinner. Dress up just because. Celebrate small wins like they’re Nobel Prizes, and you'll see how much you begin to enjoy life.

2. Filter your noise

Mute group chats. Curate your social feed. Not everyone should have access to your mind space, and you shouldn't have access to everybody's. So find what suits your goals and follow them.

3. Rest with intention

Sleep isn’t laziness. Breaks are part of progress. Protect your weekends like you protect your data, and find the slightest opportunities to rest. There's nothing wrong with taking time off from work.

4. Learn the power of “No.”

You don’t need a reason to decline. “No” is a full sentence - and a soft life anthem. If they're telling you to do something you're not comfortable with or something that takes you out of your comfort zone without benefits, learn to say no.

Soft Life ≠ Soft Mind

Let’s not confuse softness with weakness. The people pursuing peace are often the strongest, because they’ve had to fight the loudest noise: expectations, culture, guilt, and trauma.