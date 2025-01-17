The ₦12,000 Twitter drama: married man vs. Tolani [OPINION]

Late on Saturday night, a Twitter user, Azeez came online, ready for a confrontation and it all began with a cryptic tweet, “Make I never talk,” which he quoted on Tolani’s photo.

Tolani, perhaps burdened by guilt, responded preemptively, threatening to involve Azeez’s wife if he doesn’t stop harassing her. To back her claims, she posted private chats, revealing that Azeez—a married man—had given her ₦12,000, supposedly for her “come over” to Lagos to meet with him.

Read The Screenshots Below

The screenshot sparked a storm and a heated debate ensued. Men lined up behind Azeez and women defended Tolani.

Tolani faced more backlash because she collected the N12,000 and never showed up. They questioned her morality for knowingly engaging with a married man and accepting money under those circumstances.

Some labeled it an “OS transaction,” slang for transactional relationships, while others accused her of manipulation. But Tolani claimed she only knew he was married on the 4th of January, days after she had collected the money.

Screenshots of their chats further complicated the story. One message from Tolani suggested, “If you’re talking like this, you’ll press more than 12k,” fueling suspicions that sex was part of their agreement.

Twitter users were divided: Was Tolani a victim of harassment or someone capitalizing on Azeez’s foolishness? And why did Azeez, a married man, initiate such interactions in the first place.

It’s also problematic that Azeez, the married man got support from men after he willingly compromised his commitment to his marriage.

This is my submission: both parties are at fault here. First, Tolani’s conversation with Azeez came off as transactional, especially her response of "cute" after he revealed he was married. While we didn’t see the full conversation, her comment following his admission raises suspicions.

Finding out that the man you were planning to spend a week with is married, and responding with "cute," seems off. As for Azeez, propositioning another woman while married, and then exposing it because you lost N12,000 shows a blatant disregard for his marriage, his wife, and himself.