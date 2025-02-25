It’s no news that men and women are judged differently for doing the same things. A man who dates multiple people is called a “player,” while a woman in the same situation is labelled “loose” or “immoral.”

A father who takes care of his child is praised for being responsible, but a mother doing the same is told, “That’s just your duty.”

These are just a few examples of the everyday double standards that people rarely talk about. It’s unfair, and it affects everyone in different ways.

Why do these double standards exist? And is there any hope of breaking them?

In dating and relationships, who gets judged more?

One of the most obvious double standards happens in dating. When a man has multiple partners, society praises him. But if a woman does the same, she is labelled an “OS” (slut) or “promiscuous.” Why?

This comes from the old belief that women should be “pure” while men are allowed to explore. But in today’s world, people should be free to date whoever they want without being shamed for it. If a man can date around without judgment, why can’t a woman?