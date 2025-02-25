It’s no news that men and women are judged differently for doing the same things. A man who dates multiple people is called a “player,” while a woman in the same situation is labelled “loose” or “immoral.”
A father who takes care of his child is praised for being responsible, but a mother doing the same is told, “That’s just your duty.”
These are just a few examples of the everyday double standards that people rarely talk about. It’s unfair, and it affects everyone in different ways.
Why do these double standards exist? And is there any hope of breaking them?
In dating and relationships, who gets judged more?
One of the most obvious double standards happens in dating. When a man has multiple partners, society praises him. But if a woman does the same, she is labelled an “OS” (slut) or “promiscuous.” Why?
This comes from the old belief that women should be “pure” while men are allowed to explore. But in today’s world, people should be free to date whoever they want without being shamed for it. If a man can date around without judgment, why can’t a woman?
In parenting, who gets the praise?
When a father is seen playing with his kids, feeding them, or even changing a diaper, people say, “Wow, what a great father!” But when a mother does the same, nobody says anything, because it’s “expected” of her.
This double standard assumes that women are naturally responsible for parenting while men only “help.” But being a parent is a shared responsibility. Fathers shouldn’t get extra credit for doing what they should already be doing, and mothers shouldn’t be expected to carry the whole burden alone.
In career and ambition, who faces more pressure?
A man who focuses on his career is seen as “hardworking” and “driven.” But a woman who does the same is sometimes called “selfish” or “too ambitious.”
If she chooses work over starting a family, she’s told she will “regret it” or “end up alone.” Meanwhile, these men are rarely judged for choosing their careers over marriage or kids.
On the flip side, if a woman chooses to be a stay-at-home mum, people say she’s “wasting her potential.” But when a man decides to be a stay-at-home dad, some see him as “lazy” or “weak.”
These outdated ideas don’t make sense anymore. Everyone should be able to choose their career and family path without being judged.
Appearance and ageing, who has it worse?
Women face intense pressure to look young forever. Wrinkles, grey hair, and weight gain are treated as flaws.
Even in the movie industry, older male actors still get lead roles, while women over 40 often struggle to find work.
Similarly, women are expected to wear makeup and dress well to be considered “presentable,” while men can show up in basic outfits without anyone questioning them.
Emotions and mental health, who’s allowed to feel?
Men are told to “man up” and hide their emotions, while women are labelled as “too emotional” if they express themselves. A man crying is seen as weak, but a woman crying is considered “normal.”
These stereotypes harm both genders. Men should be allowed to express their feelings without shame, and women should be taken seriously when they speak up.
Can we change these double standards?
The answer is not a straightforward one. Our society is slowly evolving, a little too slow if you’d ask me. But on the flip side, more people are speaking up about these issues and challenging old beliefs.
At the end of the day, we all deserve to live without unfair expectations. The sooner we let go of these outdated double standards, the better life will be for everyone.