The dos and don’ts of mixing prints and patterns

You’ve probably seen people pull off a perfect mix of stripes and florals or polka dots and plaid and wondered, “How do they do that without looking mismatched?” Anyone can master the art of mixing prints with a few simple rules. When done right, combining different patterns adds personality and fun to your outfit. It can make you look creative and confident. But if done wrong, it can look messy and overwhelming. The secret is balance, finding the right colors, patterns, and sizes that work well together.

The dos of mixing prints and patterns

1. Start with similar colours The easiest way to mix prints is to choose patterns that share at least one common color. For example, if you’re wearing a floral skirt with shades of blue, pair it with a striped top that also has blue in it. This keeps your outfit looking put together instead of clashing. 2. Mix big and small prints A simple trick is to pair a large, bold pattern with a smaller, more delicate one. For example, a top with big polka dots looks great with a skirt that has tiny floral prints. This contrast helps balance your outfit and makes sure one print doesn’t overpower the other.

3. Use stripes as a neutral

Stripes go with almost everything! Whether you’re wearing animal prints, florals, or geometric patterns, stripes can help bring everything together. A striped blazer, skirt, or t-shirt can act as the “neutral” piece in your outfit, making it easier to mix with other prints. 4. Choose one statement piece If you’re new to mixing prints, start with one bold printed piece and pair it with a softer, less busy print. For example, a bright floral dress with a checkered jacket works well because the dress takes center stage while the jacket adds an interesting touch. 5. Confidence is key The most important rule is to wear your outfit with confidence! If you love what you’re wearing, it will show. The best fashion statements come from people who wear their outfits with pride and a smile.

The don’ts of mixing prints and patterns

1. Don’t mix too many prints at once Mixing prints is fun, but too many patterns can look overwhelming. Stick to two prints in one outfit, or three if you’re feeling extra bold. Anything more can look chaotic. 2. Avoid clashing colours If your prints have colours that don’t work well together, your outfit might look too busy. Make sure the colours complement each other or have at least one matching shade. 3. Don’t forget to break it up If you’re wearing two bold prints, add a solid-colored piece to balance things out. A plain belt, solid shoes, or a neutral bag can help make your outfit look more put together. 4. Stay away from prints that are too similar Wearing two prints that are almost the same can make your outfit look confusing rather than stylish. For example, pairing two different types of plaids can make it look like you got dressed in the dark. 5. Don’t ignore your body shape Some prints and patterns can highlight or hide different parts of your body. Vertical stripes can make you look taller, while horizontal stripes can make you look wider. Be mindful of how prints work with your body shape to create the most flattering look.

