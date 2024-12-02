The cleanest water in the world is found here

Water is life, and this exceptional place with pristine water quality is home to the cleanest water on the planet.

These sources have naturally filtered or clean water without any contaminants and are unaffected by industrial pollution.

Puerto Williams, the world's southernmost city, has 2,200 residents who drink the purest water available to a community worldwide.

A new scientific study has found that the fresh water in Puerto Williams, Chile's Magallanes region, is the purest in the world.

Researchers from the University of Magallanes, the University of Chile's Ecology and Biodiversity Institute, and the University of North Texas conducted a 10-day study on the water's cleanliness.

They discovered that the water and air in the area are said to be incredibly clean, indicating an ecosystem that existed before the world industrial revolution.

"Our results confirm that these waters are clean, the cleanest on this planet," said University of North Texas scientist Guido Verbeck.

The city is supplied with untreated or minimally treated water from the Róbalo River, which passes through the Omora Ethnobotanical Park.

The Róbalo River rises in the breathtaking Dientes de Navarino and flows for around 12 km to the southern side of the Beagle Channel after lowering 600 meters.

The river flows through six of the world's 24 cleanest environments.

Scientists analysed the source of this water and of other nearby rivers, such as the Ukika, Bronces, and Laguna Los Guanacos, using mass spectrometers; none of them found any contaminants.