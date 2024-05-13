The cleanest water to drink according to scientists - It’s not bottled water

However, with numerous types of water, it's important to consider which ones have more health benefits and which ones to avoid.

1. Water Sachets

Water sachets, or 'pure' water, are packed in plastic packets and are widely used in Africa. Water satchets are produced and stored in unsanitary conditions and can lead to sickness and diseases. They also result in plastic pollution and waste, which frequently create clogged drainages and flooding.

2. Bottled Water

Bottled drinking water is typically considered the cleanest water, but this is not necessarily the case. Bottled water refers to water that has been treated at a treatment plant with different technologies and packed in a plastic bottle. However, there are flaws in this type of water, which can be detected in its treatment, handling, and delivery.

Bottled or packaged drinking water might be microbiologically dangerous if it is not mixed correctly and handled properly. Sunlight can also create hazardous chemical reactions in it, which will compromise the health of people who drink this water.

3. Tap Water

Tap water is water pumped into homes from a main facility and distributed via kitchen and toilet faucets. Tap water may contain fluoride, which gives the water a particular taste. It’s generally regarded as unsafe for drinking but good enough for cooking.

4. Well Water

The water collected from the wells could be contaminated with a large number of microorganisms. It may also include significant levels of iron and arsenic, the latter of which can cause hazardous metal poisoning.

6. Mineral Water

Mineral water is extracted from beneath-the-ground sources and bottled for sale. It is loaded with essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Although it is more expensive than tap water, its natural mineral content provides health benefits such as easing digestion and improving immunological health.

7. Alkaline Water

Many people believe that alkaline water neutralises bodily acid, slows ageing, and prevents cancer, but this is not true. While it is typically safe to drink, it can stop stomach acids from destroying hazardous bacteria found in food. Overconsumption of alkaline water can result in metabolic alkalosis, which causes nausea and vomiting.

8. Spring Water

Spring water, also known as glacier water, is derived from springs and glaciers and provides safe, toxin-free drinking water in the world. They are usually tested before being packaged and sold.

However, it is especially important to avoid lesser-known brands, as some companies offer raw spring or glacier water without testing, exposing the water to toxins, germs, or bacteria that can cause illness.