The best handwork to learn when your certificate is not working for you

I'll be brutally honest with you, today's Nigeria is tough, especially for the majority that don't have any godfather or connection anywhere. While you've done your best to graduate from school with a good result, there's really no guarantee you'll get a white collar job.

That's why we always recommend having a backup plan, and in this case, the perfect backup plan can be having a marketable skill (Handwork). Handwork isn’t just about survival; it’s about owning a skill that will always put food on your table, no matter where you find yourself.

If you are at that point where your certificate feels more like decoration, here are some of the best handworks to consider.

Fashion Designing

The fashion industry in Nigeria is booming, and people will always need clothes. From aso ebi for owambe to simple office wear, there is always a demand for a good tailor. Learning fashion design can set you up for life. You don’t even need a big shop at first - your living room and a sewing machine can be your starting point.

The more stylish and creative your work is, the faster word will spread. Imagine being the go-to designer in your neighborhood. Not only will you earn well, but you’ll also build a name for yourself in an industry that is never going out of style.

Hairdressing and Barbing

Whether it’s braids, wigs, or fades, people always want to look good. Hair never stops growing, which means constant demand for skilled hands. A good hairdresser or barber is always booked. For ladies, being able to braid, fix weaves, or even make wigs can turn into a steady income stream.

For guys, barbing is one of the most profitable and steady handwork because clients come back every two weeks. And with creativity, you can even take things online by selling wigs or giving hair tutorials on social media for extra cash.

Photography and Videography

We live in a picture-perfect world where everyone wants to capture moments. Weddings, birthdays, naming ceremonies, graduations - people want memories, and they are willing to pay for it. Photography and videography are handworks you can learn and turn into serious money.

The beauty is that once you master editing software, you can expand your work to content creation for businesses, influencers, and even corporate clients. Plus, you can start small with just a decent camera or even a good smartphone, then scale up as the money starts flowing in.

Tech-Based Handwork (Graphics Design, Web Development, and Digital Marketing)

This is the modern age, and handwork doesn’t only mean using your hands physically. Digital skills like graphic design, web development, and digital marketing are in high demand. Businesses are going online every day, and they all need logos, websites, and marketing strategies.

The beauty of this type of handwork is that you can work from anywhere and even earn in dollars if you land international clients. With free resources online, you can learn and start practicing immediately.

Make-Up Artistry

Makeup has gone beyond just powder and lipstick. Professional makeup artists are now essential for weddings, birthdays, photo shoots, and even everyday glam for influencers. With some training and a good makeup kit, you can start this as a side hustle and grow into a full-time career. Social media has made it even easier - posting your work online can bring you clients from far and wide.