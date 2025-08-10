If you live or work in Lekki, you already know what to expect during the rainy season. These seasons are not just about showers. They come with unexpected swimming pools forming on the streets overnight.

Well, this year has not been different, and as usual, residents are struggling to learn how to cope. One minute you’re stepping out looking sharp, the next you’re knee-deep in water, praying your dry cleaner has mercy on your suit.

But floods don’t have to ruin your workday or your outfit. With little preparation here and there, you can glide into the office looking as crisp as when you left home.

Master the Art of Flood Forecasting

ADVERTISEMENT

Lekki’s weather can be unpredictable, but like most other residents, you can still outsmart it. Before you leave the house, check reliable weather apps, Google Maps traffic updates, or local WhatsApp groups for reports of waterlogged routes. Even that neighbour who “always knows” might be your best source to get information about what's happening outside.

Sometimes the smartest move is leaving earlier, adjusting your route, or waiting out the heaviest rain. A little extra planning can save you hours of frustration - and keep you from becoming an emergency swimmer.

Surviving Lekki flood - how to get to work without staining your suit

Keep Emergency Flood Gear Handy

Having waterproof boots or slip-on rubber shoes stashed in your car, bag, or even at the office can save you from disaster. When you hit a flooded stretch, simply swap your work shoes for protective gear, walk through confidently, then change back once you’re in a safe, dry area. This one trick keeps your expensive shoes intact and your trousers free from splash stains. Plus, you’ll walk with the calm confidence of someone who came prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protect Your Suit Like a Pro

Surviving Lekki flood - how to get to work without staining your suit

Umbrellas are good, but in Lekki’s sideways rain, you’ll need more. Invest in a high-quality raincoat or a long umbrella that shields your entire body. For extra safety, carry a waterproof garment bag so you can slip your suit jacket inside when the rain gets aggressive.

This way, your outfit stays clean and dry, and you walk into the office looking like the storm never happened - while your less-prepared colleagues are still drip-drying.

Plan for the Office Touch-Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with the best precautions, floods sometimes get the last laugh. That’s why you should keep a small “office rescue kit” in your drawer or bag. Include a lint roller, a travel-sized fabric freshener, a clean handkerchief, and maybe a spare shirt.