In Nigeria, suicide rates have been rising steadily, yet we don’t talk about it nearly enough. It’s still covered in silence and shame. One of the most heartbreaking parts is that many of these deaths happen with substances that are sitting right in our homes or shops, easily accessible, cheap, and deadly. This isn’t just about listing poisons. We need to raise awareness of the quiet crisis happening around us. If we can talk about it honestly and compassionately, we might be able to save a life. Here are three of the most common poisons Nigerians use to end their lives, and why these substances continue to pose such a threat.

1. Organophosphate pesticides (Sniper)

Several high-profile suicide cases have been linked to sniper

When you hear about someone in Nigeria taking their own life, there’s a good chance Sniper was involved. Sniper, a brand name for a pesticide containing Dichlorvos (DDVP), became popular around 2018 and 2019, when several high-profile suicide cases were linked to it. It was cheap, widely available in small bottles, and required no prescription to buy. Organophosphates like Sniper act by disrupting the nervous system, causing convulsions, breathing problems, and eventually death. Once ingested, the outcome is hard to reverse without quick and advanced medical attention. The product was so misused that the government eventually banned the sale of snipers in small-sized bottles.

2. Caustic Substances (Battery Acid, Caustic Soda) Another common method is caustic chemicals like sulphuric acid (from batteries) and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda). These substances are corrosive. They burn through flesh, throat, and organs when swallowed. The pain is immense, but the availability makes them a go-to option for suicidal people. Many Nigerian homes and shops have one form of corrosive chemical or the other, especially in places where DIY home cleaning or battery charging is done. It’s even more dangerous when children or young people can access them without any safety barriers. A study from the Nigerian Journal of Clinical Practice reported that a large portion of corrosive ingestion cases in Nigerian hospitals were intentional, not accidental. 3. Overdose from drugs (Tramadol, codeine, sleeping pills)

Prescription and over-the-counter drugs have also become common suicide tools, especially among young people. Medications like Tramadol , codeine-based cough syrups, sleeping pills, and even paracetamol are being misused in suicide attempts. Opioid overdoses cause respiratory failure and unconsciousness, and they’re often chosen because they seem “easy” or less painful than physical poisons. But death by overdose can be slow, terrifying, and very painful, too. Unfortunately, Many of these drugs are sold without proper regulation, and young people can access them through street vendors or poorly monitored pharmacies.

These drugs are sold without proper regulation [GettyImages]

Alarmingly, according to Prof. Adesanmi Akinsulore, a Professor and Consultant Psychiatrist at Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria ranks 6th globally in suicide rates and is also among countries with the highest opioid misuse. What the data tells us According to a 2021 study published on PubMed Central , poisoning was the second most common method of suicide in Nigeria, after hanging. The study found that 32.2% of recorded suicide deaths from 2010 to 2019 were linked to poisoning, a clear sign that access to harmful substances is a public health issue. The study also noted higher poisoning cases among the unmarried, while hanging was more common among married people.

What can be done? Tighter regulation: The ban on small Sniper bottles was a good step, but more needs to be done. Limit access to dangerous chemicals, require IDs for purchase, and enforce sales laws.

Public awareness: Many people don’t know how dangerous everyday substances can be. We need more education around safe storage and use.

Mental health support: Depression, anxiety, PTSD, and hopelessness often go untreated. The Nigerian health system needs to prioritise access to mental health professionals. Suicide doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It’s the result of a heavy, invisible burden. The emotional pain, untreated mental illness, trauma, loneliness, and lack of accessible support.

Many who take that step aren’t trying to end their lives; they’re trying to end the pain. They feel stuck in a darkness they believe no one understands, and they also believe the only way to escape that pain is to end it all. But this shouldn’t be the case. If you’ve ever felt like giving up, please know this: you are not alone, and help exists. Talk to someone. Reach out. Cry if you must, but don’t let silence swallow you whole. And if you’ve lost someone to suicide, you are not to blame. We are all learning how to do better as friends, as family, and as a country.

