As Africa's most populous country, largest economy, and most notable democracy, Nigeria leads the continent in many things. But in recent times, it has also become a deeply divided state in which major political issues are contested along complex ethnic, religious and regional lines.

Living in a politically tense country can feel like being stuck in a pressure cooker, with constant heated debates, news headlines that raise your blood pressure, and social media feeds that resemble battlefields.

Whether it’s during election season, after controversial policies, or in times of national uncertainty, the atmosphere can be overwhelming. But while you may not have control over the political climate, you can control how you respond to it and protect your mental well-being.

Here, let's review some useful tips that can help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Limit Your News Intake

Staying sane in a politically tensed country like Nigeria

It’s important to stay informed, but consuming political news endlessly can drain your mental energy and heighten stress. Choose two or three reliable news outlets and check them only at specific times during the day - morning and evening, for example. This helps you stay updated without getting trapped in an emotional rollercoaster.

Avoid the temptation of live commentary marathons or “breaking news” rabbit holes that keep you in a constant state of tension. Remember, balance is key.

Protect Your Social Media Space

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media is often a double-edged sword. While it can be useful for updates, it’s also a hotspot for misinformation, toxic debates, and online hostility. Curate your feed by following accounts that are respectful and credible.

Use mute, block, or unfollow features for sources of negativity. Avoid engaging in endless arguments that won’t change minds but will drain your peace. Set time limits for your social media use so your screen time doesn’t turn into stress time.

Engage in Meaningful Conversations

Staying sane in a politically tensed country like Nigeria

Not every political discussion has to turn into a shouting match. Seek out people who can talk politics with logic, respect, and openness, even when you disagree. Aim to listen as much as you speak, and focus on understanding different perspectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constructive conversations leave you feeling enlightened rather than exhausted. If a discussion turns heated or personal, it’s okay to step away and preserve your peace - it’s not your duty to win every argument.

Invest in Personal Joy

When the political atmosphere feels suffocating, deliberately make space for things that lift your mood. Dedicate time each day to activities you love. It could be reading, cooking, painting, playing a sport, or simply spending time with loved ones.

Engaging in hobbies provides mental escape and reminds you that your identity is bigger than the current political climate. Even small acts, like enjoying your favorite snack or taking a walk in nature, can reset your mood and lower stress levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion